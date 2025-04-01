MPWR Deadline in 6 Days: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Investors of Filing Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“Monolithic”) (NASDAQ: MPWR) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Monolithic common stock between February 8, 2024, and November 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is April 7, 2025.

CONTACT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:

If you suffered Monolithic losses, you may CLICK HERE or copy and paste the following link into your browser: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/monolithic-power-systems-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=mpwr&mktm=r

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com.

DEFENDANTS’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (2) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (3) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (4) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (5) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Monolithic investors may, no later than April 7, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Monolithic investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE OR GO TO: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/monolithic-power-systems-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=mpwr&mktm=r

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.