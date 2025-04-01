PHILIPPINES, April 1 - Press Release

April 1, 2025 IMEE: KANINONG UTOS BA DAPAT ANG MASUNOD? Sa kabila ng pahayag ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. na hindi niya pagbabawalan ang mga opisyal ng pamahalaan na dumalo sa ikalawang pagdinig ng Senado kaugnay ng pagka-aresto ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte, lumutang ang tila salungat na posisyon ng Malacañang. Sa isang liham na ipinadala ni Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin noong Lunes, Marso 31, para kay Senate President Chiz Escudero at Senadora Imee Marcos, malinaw na nakasaad na hindi makakadalo ang mga opisyal ng ehekutibo sa pagdinig dahil sa kanilang executive privilege. "Sino ba ang dapat sundin? Hindi tugma ang sinasabi ni Executive Secretary Bersamin at ni Pangulong Marcos," iginiit ni Senadora Imee. Dagdag pa niya, hindi dapat magkaroon ng kalituhan sa pamahalaan pagdating sa usapin ng transparency at accountability. "Hindi pwedeng may kanya-kanya silang desisyon. Para saan pa ang salita ng pangulo kung hindi naman pala nila susundin?" ani Marcos. Sa gitna ng isyu, nananatili ang tanong kung ang direktiba ba ng Pangulo ang masusunod, o kung may ibang kapangyarihang nagtatakda ng mga hakbang sa loob ng administrasyon. ### https://www.onenews.ph/articles/bongbong-marcos-won-t-bar-execs-from-attending-imee-probe?fbclid=IwY2xjawJX_nNleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHf7e-5oLX2II8twfpJ5GNixuzcfOEAZmfA95SQM5io68wtGkjWMVQUSimQ_aem_Gqelni7rwQP72KTUf65dVQ DIRECT QUOTE FROM PHILIPPINE STAR APRIL 1 ARTICLE: "No, as we said the other day, the President will not stop Cabinet members or secretaries if they are summoned. And they should answer any questions that are asked of them, provided that it does not violate executive privilege, that's all," Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said at a press briefing when asked whether the same set of Cabinet officials would attend the hearing or if the President has made "special instructions" regarding the Senate probe. *ES BERSAMIN LETTER TO SP CHIZ ESCUDERO & SEN. IMEE MARCOS DATED MARCH 31, 2025

