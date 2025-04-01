PHILIPPINES, April 1 - Press Release

April 1, 2025 Poe on review of jeepney modernization program The review of the jeepney modernization program ordered by the DOTr Secretary is a chance to make it just, humane and right. We trust the DOTr-led review body will tap transportation and commuters groups, private sector, local government units, academe, and other concerned stakeholders to produce a comprehensive outlook of the modernization situation and appropriate solutions. The review should not only look forward on how the program would be rolled out smoothly, but also look back at the situation of the drivers and operators reeling from financial losses because of the exhorbitant cost of the jeepney units. We need a modernization program that will ensure that everybody is on board.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.