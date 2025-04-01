Colliers Announces Voting Results
TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 1, 2025, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 13, 2025 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr.
|69,752,926
|99.01
|%
|699,883
|0.99
|%
|P. Jane Gavan
|54,954,896
|78.00
|%
|15,497,913
|22.00
|%
|Stephen J. Harper
|66,530,374
|94.43
|%
|3,922,434
|5.57
|%
|Jay S. Hennick
|67,896,895
|96.37
|%
|2,555,913
|3.63
|%
|Katherine M. Lee
|51,637,716
|73.29
|%
|18,815,092
|26.71
|%
|Poonam Puri
|68,545,264
|97.29
|%
|1,907,544
|2.71
|%
|Benjamin F. Stein
|56,699,259
|80.48
|%
|13,753,549
|19.52
|%
|John M. Sullivan
|70,165,924
|99.59
|%
|286,885
|0.41
|%
|L. Frederick Sutherland
|69,539,687
|98.70
|%
|913,122
|1.30
|%
|Edward Waitzer
|68,055,553
|96.60
|%
|2,397,255
|3.40
|%
In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; and (b) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.
About Colliers
Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Service, Engineering and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With annual revenues exceeding $4.8 billion, and a team of 23,000 professionals, and $99 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
COMPANY CONTACT:
Christian Mayer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500
