Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BATON ROUGE, La., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), the parent company of b1BANK, is scheduled to release first quarter 2025 earnings after market close on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on the same day (Thursday, April 24, 2025) at 4:00 p.m. CST.

Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8825623, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ziae6qsd. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Media Contact: Misty Albrecht b1BANK 225.286.7879 Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com Investor Relations Contact: Gregory Robertson Matt Sealy 337.721.2701 225.388.6116 Gregory.Robertson@b1BANK.com Matt.Sealy@b1BANK.com

Legal Disclaimer:

