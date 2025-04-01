Pennant Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Senior Living Community in Arizona

EAGLE, Idaho, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announces the acquisition of the real estate and operations of an established senior living community in Arizona. The newly acquired community offers assisted living and memory care services, and increases Pennant’s Arizona operations by 128 units.

“This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide life-changing service as we create active, supportive communities where seniors can thrive,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “By expanding our services and adding to the strong portfolio of existing properties in Arizona, Pennant is reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care for our residents.”

The Arizona acquisition marks Pennant’s fourth senior living community acquisition in 2025 and first real estate purchase for the year. “We are excited about the opportunity to revitalize this Arizona senior living community and provide quality care and support to its residents,” added Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary. “Our focus is on stability, excellence, and strengthening the living experience for seniors in Arizona.”

Pennant looks forward to working closing with residents, families, and staff to ensure a smooth transition and a bright future for this community.

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

