Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,277 in the last 365 days.

Element to Announce Q1 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on May 1, 2025

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its Q1 2025 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Element’s financial results for the period will be issued after market close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 and will be available on the Company’s website at elementfleet.com/investor-relations/public-disclosures.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Call Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Webcast:   https://www.elementfleet.com/firstquarter2025
Telephone:   Click here to join the call most efficiently,
or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator:
  Canada/USA toll-free: 1-833-752-3331
  International: +1-647-846-2792

A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through June 1, 2025 by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) and entering the access code 2285919.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven company, we provide a full range of sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions to optimize and enhance fleet performance for our clients across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Our services address every aspect of our clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, route optimization, risk management, and remarketing, to advising on decarbonization efforts, integration of electric vehicles and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce operating costs and enhance efficiency and performance. At Element, we maximize our clients’ fleet so they can focus on growing their business. For more information, please visit: https://www.elementfleet.com


Contact:

Rocco Colella        
Director, Investor Relations         
(437) 349-3796
rcolella@elementcorp.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Element to Announce Q1 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on May 1, 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more