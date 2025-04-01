Texas Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms Blog on How to Fight a TEPO in Texas is Live

Renowned Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms Explains How to Fight a Temporary Emergency Protective Order (TEPO) After a Family Violence Arrest

Dallas, TX, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facing a Temporary Emergency Protective Order (TEPO) in Texas after a family violence arrest can be overwhelming and life-altering. Seasoned criminal defense attorney John Helms, a former federal prosecutor with an exceptional trial record, provides crucial legal insights in his latest blog post: How to Fight a TEPO in Texas.

In Texas, a TEPO is quickly issued after an arrest for a family incident of domestic violence, often the TEPO is attached by the courts to the felony or misdemeanor charge, without the accused having a chance to defend themselves. These orders can restrict movement, limit access to children and home, and severely impact a person’s reputation. However, TEPOs also known as, temporary protective orders(TPO) are not permanent, there are existing legal options to fight them.

“Many people don’t realize they have the right to challenge a TEPO and present evidence at a hearing to potentially get it dismissed,” says John Helms, a respected Dallas defense lawyer. “The key is to act quickly and work with a skilled attorney who understands the process.”

Key Points Covered in the Article:

What a TEPO is and how it impacts your life

Steps to take immediately after receiving a TEPO

How to prepare for a TEPO hearing

Legal strategies to challenge and remove the order

With years of experience defending individuals accused of family violence offenses in Texas, John Helms provides practical legal guidance that can make a difference. His blog offers a comprehensive roadmap for those seeking to protect their rights and fight back against unfair accusations.

For those facing a Temporary Emergency Protective Order in Texas, seeking legal representation is critical. John Helms Law Firm is known for providing aggressive and strategic defense to individuals charged with criminal offenses, ensuring their constitutional rights are upheld.

About John Helms



Law Office of John M. Helms

John Helms is a leading criminal defense attorney in Texas, recognized for his extensive trial experience and a track record of success. As a former AUSA and federal prosecutor for the northern district of Texas (NDTX), John had the enviable record of never losing at trial or appeal. John M. Helms understands the intricacies of both state and federal criminal cases. Helms has successfully defended numerous clients facing serious charges, including domestic violence, bank fraud, drug crimes and federal offenses. He practices criminal defense law throughout the state of Texas, and all surrounding DFW counties including Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Parker, Tarrant and Wise.

Contact Information:

John Helms Law

Dallas, TX

Phone: (214) 666-8010

Website: johnhelms.attorney

For media inquiries, interviews, or legal consultations,

Please contact William Perras at John Helms Law Firm.

Read the Full Article Here:

How to Fight a TEPO in Texas



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.