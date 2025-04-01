Angler survey taking place on Coeur d’Alene Lake in 2025

“Creel surveys are an important tool biologists use for managing fisheries. Information from the survey will allow us to compare angler catch and harvest to fish populations and existing regulations to see if there are any levers we can pull to make fishing even better,” said Mike Thomas, Regional Fisheries Biologist in the Panhandle.

Fish and Game technicians on the northern half of the lake and tribal technicians on the southern half will be conducting short interviews with anglers at boat ramps as they are ending their day of fishing. The interviews will last no longer than a few minutes.