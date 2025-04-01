Submit Release
Attorney General Rayfield Launches Statewide “Safeguarding Oregon” Forums

AG Rayfield’s Federal Oversight Forums will connect Oregonians with AG’s office and state leaders

Today Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield announced plans for a town hall series to connect with Oregonians in communities across the state. The “Safeguarding Oregon: Federal Oversight Forums” will launch in April, coinciding with the 100-day milestone for AG Rayfield’s administration, which will occur on April 10, 2025.

“In my first three months in office, we’ve established clear priorities: challenging federal overreach, fighting back against corporate greed, and standing up for veterans, students, and working families,” AG Rayfield said. “These forums will create an ongoing dialogue with Oregonians about federal accountability and how we’re working to protect their rights.”

The Safeguarding Oregon forums will feature AG Rayfield alongside key state and national leaders at each location, creating opportunities for direct engagement with communities across Oregon.

Initial Federal Oversight Forums Schedule:

Eugene: Safeguarding Oregon Forum with Oregon House Speaker Julie Fahey Date: April 9 Time: 6:30-8:00 PM Location: University of Oregon Campus, Kincaid Street & 14th Ave, Prince Lucien Campbell Building, PLC 180

Portland: Safeguarding Oregon Forum with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes Date: April 10 Time: 6:00-8:00 PM Location: to be announced

Bend: Safeguarding Oregon Forum Date: May 3 Time: 10 AM – 12:30 PM Location: to be announced

Additional Federal Oversight Forums across the state will continue throughout the summer, with dates and locations to be announced.

