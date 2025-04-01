Meeting-Seeking Wildfire Claim to Insurance Company CEO: "I Speak With God Every Day! Why Can't I Speak With You?"

Page 3 of Nye's 38-page homeowners insurance policy Pamela Nye's current 1335 Palisades Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272 address ... What Pam Nye saved from Pacific Palisades wildfire Nye's temporary LAX-North Embassy Suites Hotel home-office

Poignant words from Nurse Pamela Jane Nye after unsuccessful CEO meeting contact attempts to timely resolve Nye's denied Palisades wildfire insurance claim.

I Speak With God Every Day! Why Can't I Speak With You?” — Pamela Jane Nye, Nurse

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the Pacific Palisades fire destroyed her home, including all personal and business-related content, Nurse Pamela Jane Nye spent 11 weeks at the LAX-North Embassy Suites hotel waiting for her insurance company of 25 years to provide the benefits outlined in her homeowners insurance policy.While Nye finally received the anxiously awaited phone call, it was from the insurance company's pre-litigation attorney, who gave her technical reasons why the claim was denied, could not be appealed, and that her case was now closed.Nye chose to believe that there had to be a higher-level executive who would at least listen to her fact-confirming appeal, but each person she spoke with kept referring her back to the pre-litigation attorney for resolution.Supportive of Nye's case was her insurance company agent, who told her that he'd given a recorded argument in support of her claim. The agent provided Nye with what he believed was the company CEO's email address. However, Nye's emailed letter attachment sent to that address was returned as "undeliverable."When asked what she intended to do next, Nye acknowledged having litigation options but explained that she first needed to exhaust her good-faith efforts.Also," Nye added, "I choose to believe that my insurance company's CEO has the authority and would want to meet with me to hear claim-resolving facts and ask questions that need to be considered in favor of my claim approval."When asked if she could get her meeting appeal letter request communicated to the insurance company's CEO, what could she possibly say that might motivate a "yes" meeting decision?Nye hesitated, then convincingly said, 'I Speak With God every day!' Why can't I speak with you?"Secure links providing additional information about Nye include: Biography/CV and Internet search for "Pamela Jane Nye" * Media interviews and news conference/attendance requests, send email requests to chuckfoster@wcninewsservice.com, Subject Line: Nye Interview and/or New Conference notice request. Interviews with Nye are available at the LAX-North Embassy Suites Hotel, as well as via Zoom or phone.

