Discover the Best Orange Chicken in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Las Vegas, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is now showcasing the Best Orange Chicken in Las Vegas. Known for a wide selection of both Thai and Chinese dishes, the restaurant offers this particular dish as a must-try for food lovers. The Orange Chicken is made with fresh chicken breast, lightly battered and cooked in pure vegetable oil. It's then stir-fried with a homemade orange sauce. This dish features chunks of pineapple, white onion, carrot slices, and fresh oranges, creating a blend of sweet, tangy, and savory flavors. Served alongside high-quality steamed Jasmine Rice, you can enjoy this meal for $17.50 and even customize it to one's taste. For more details about the Orange Chicken dish, visit https://www.kungfuplaza.com/entrees/chinese/346-orange-chicken.

Alan Wong, representing the restaurant, shared his thoughts: "Our Orange Chicken is crafted using traditional methods and ingredients to guarantee authenticity. We want every bite to bring the flavors of Chinese cuisine to Las Vegas. We're thrilled that this dish resonates with our patrons, both new visitors and long-time fans."

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant offers a welcoming atmosphere for diners who prefer to eat in, while also providing reliable take-out and delivery services for those who want to enjoy their dishes at home or elsewhere. The restaurant's local dining experience, combined with an easy-to-use online ordering system available at their website, ensures eaters get quality ingredients and expertly crafted meals wherever they are.

In addition to the Orange Chicken, the staff is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction through a broad range of offerings. "At Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, the focus is on providing an enjoyable and memorable dining experience," said Wong. The menu covers a variety of options, including appetizers like crab rangoon and spring rolls, multiple entree choices, vegetarian dishes, and desserts like the popular mango sticky rice.

Customers can make the most of weekly specials and discounts by visiting the restaurant's website and social media pages. The restaurant encourages guests to share their experiences and be part of an online community that celebrates authentic Thai and Chinese flavors.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant also stands out through its collaborations with external platforms, accepting multiple currencies such as Euros and Pound Sterling due to the diverse clientele in Las Vegas. Gift certificates are also available, allowing patrons to share an unforgettable dining experience with their friends and family.

In all, Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a key part of the Las Vegas dining scene, delivering traditional Asian cuisine with a diverse and thoughtfully planned menu. With popular dishes like the Orange Chicken drawing attention, the restaurant shows a strong commitment to both great cooking and customer satisfaction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

To learn more about what Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has to offer and to dive into their celebrated Orange Chicken, check out their website at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/.

###

For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

Alan Wong

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.