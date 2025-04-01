Dirt Locker® Innovates Global Hillside Restoration and Community Renewal

Santa Clarita, California, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mark Trebilcock's groundbreaking Dirt Locker® system is revolutionizing hillside restoration around the world. Originating from his own challenges gardening on California's clay-heavy slopes, Trebilcock designed a patented terracing system that addresses severe erosion, water runoff, and land instability issues common on hillsides globally.

Trebilcock recalls his early frustrations: "When I first moved from Florida to California, I thought my gardening experience would translate easily. Instead, I struggled with unforgiving terrain. Water ran off too quickly, plants couldn't thrive, and I lost countless fruit trees even with irrigation installed." Driven to find a solution, Trebilcock began developing prototypes in his garage, marking the beginning of Dirt Locker®. After implementing his first successful prototype, the results were astonishing: "One year, my trees couldn't hold blooms, and the very next year—after installing Dirt Locker—the fruit exploded from being overwatered. That's when I knew I'd discovered something special."

Today, Dirt Locker® transforms sloped landscapes into productive gardens, orchards, and vibrant community spaces, all while significantly reducing environmental damage. Unlike traditional erosion control methods—which typically target only one aspect, like water flow or soil stability—Dirt Locker® uniquely addresses multiple challenges simultaneously. Its terraced planter system stabilizes slopes ranging from gentle inclines (10°) to significantly steep terrain (45°), reducing water speed and soil loss.

"The destructive forces on hillsides mainly come from rapidly moving water. As water accelerates downhill, it strips away fertile soil and devastates the landscape. Dirt Locker® interrupts this destructive flow, slowing water down and allowing it to be absorbed naturally," explains Trebilcock.

Beyond erosion control, Dirt Locker® unlocks the potential of previously unusable land. Many clients initially approach Dirt Locker® to solve immediate problems—such as collapsing fences, failing foundations, or severe erosion—only to discover they've gained valuable gardening or farming space. Trebilcock emphasizes this transformational aspect: "People begin by simply wanting to prevent disaster, but they soon realize the added benefit of creating beautiful, usable, and environmentally beneficial spaces from land that was previously wasted."

The impact of Dirt Locker® is not limited to home gardens or private lands. The system has proven indispensable in disaster recovery and environmental restoration efforts globally. In places with severe deforestation, wildfires, floods, and other ecological disturbances, Dirt Locker® steps in to restore ecosystems, improve agricultural viability, and stabilize entire communities.

For example, in Panama, Dirt Locker® recently partnered with local developers to install over 15,000 units across 71,000 square feet, turning a steep, eroding hillside into an environmentally friendly community asset. Initially considered for concrete coverage, the hillside was instead revitalized through Dirt Locker®, mitigating runoff issues and enhancing aesthetic and environmental value.

In Haiti, Dirt Locker® is also gaining attention as a promising solution to combat severe erosion and deforestation that threaten communities and livelihoods. Here, the potential to stabilize slopes and regenerate agriculture promises renewed economic opportunities and improved food security for local communities.

Trebilcock strongly advocates the importance of addressing these global environmental crises proactively: "When landscapes are disrupted by natural disasters or human activity, the land loses its capacity to retain water and nutrients. Without intervention, this land quickly becomes barren, exacerbating poverty and instability. Dirt Locker® actively helps reverse this trend by rebuilding soil health, restoring vegetation, and revitalizing local communities."

Environmental responsibility is at the core of Dirt Locker®'s philosophy. Every unit is crafted from 100% recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE)—the same durable plastic found in milk jugs. By converting waste into a valuable environmental restoration tool, Dirt Locker® embodies a truly sustainable solution. For each set of Dirt Lockers installed, the company recycles the equivalent of 13 plastic containers, effectively removing waste from landfills and oceans.

Moreover, Dirt Locker® extends its environmental impact through strategic partnerships. The company collaborates closely with Eden: People+Planet (formerly Eden Reforestation Projects), planting six trees for every ten Dirt Locker® units sold. To date, this partnership has resulted in the planting of over 81,000 trees, directly contributing to global reforestation efforts and ecosystem renewal.

With over 10,000 installations worldwide, comprising approximately 750,000 individual Dirt Locker® units, the company has proven that sustainable hillside restoration is more than an aspiration—it's a practical, scalable reality. Trebilcock is optimistic about the future: "Our goal is to continue expanding Dirt Locker® globally, adapting the technology for various climates and ecosystems, and making a lasting, positive environmental and social impact."





From a humble garage innovation to a global solution, Dirt Locker® exemplifies what's possible when determination meets sustainability. Trebilcock proudly summarizes the mission: "We're not just restoring land; we're rebuilding communities and giving nature the boost it desperately needs."

