Ridge IT Cyber Secures #1 Cybersecurity Firm Ranking on 2025 Inc. Regionals Southeast List

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridge IT Cyber, a leader in managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, has earned prestigious recognition from Inc. Magazine for the fourth time since 2023, securing the #1 spot on the 2025 Inc. Regionals Southeast list for the Security Industry. This achievement solidifies the company's position as the top-ranked Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) on every Inc. list they have appeared on, including the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals Southeast rankings.With over 500,000+ users protected globally, Ridge IT Cyber strives to ensure their clients’ data is protected and their IT operations function uninterrupted while scaling their IT services.The firm studies the maneuvers of millions of attacks and understands the new world is being led by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Ridge IT Cyber is at the forefront of understanding the risks and benefits of leveraging it securely.This consistent recognition underscores the effectiveness of the company’s proprietary security architecture and its unwavering commitment to protecting businesses.“It is the faith and trust of our clients and our ability to service them, that have enabled us to maintain our status as the top-ranked MSSP across all our Inc. honors for three years-in-a-row," said Chad Koslow, CEO of Ridge IT Cyber.About Ridge IT CyberSince 2014, Ridge IT has protected over 500,000 humans across 700+ organizations with military-grade cybersecurity. As Tampa's #1 ranked MSSP (Inc 5000), we are a managed IT powerhouse that delivers 15-minute response times, preventing breaches before they start. Our certified CMMC experts help defense contractors meet 2025 compliance deadlines with our intelligent enclave architecture. The ONE Platform integrates Zero Trust security, cloud infrastructure into a seamless solution that eliminates security gaps while reducing costs. From managed IT and SOC operations to CMMC certification and cloud migration, our battle-tested cybersecurity operations protect what matters most.Connect with us on LinkedIn and explore our insights on YouTube . Learn more at ridgeit.com

