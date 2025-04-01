Grupo Firme, Danny Ocean, Anitta, and Netón Vega to Headline Michelada Fest 2025

2025 Michelada Fest Chicago Lineup Michelada Fest 2024 Skyline

Luis R. Conriquez, Codiciado, Tokischa, Major Lazer and More Join the 2-Day Beachside Festival

Since day one, Michelada Fest has been about more than music. It’s about celebrating our culture and community.” — Fernando Nieto, Co-Owner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelada Fest returns to Chicago this summer with a star-studded lineup, more sazón, and plenty of micheladas. Set for July 19-20 at Oakwood Beach, the festival features global and rising superstars, including headliners Grupo Firme, Danny Ocean, Anitta, Luis R. Conriquez, and a special Sunday performance by Netón Vega. The lineup spans genres like música mexicana, reggaeton, música urbana, Latin pop, hip hop, and more, making it one of Chicago's most diverse Latin music festivals.Chicago’s favorite Latino festival brings thrilling beachside performances by the hottest names in música Latina, delivering a weekend filled with dancing, partying, and a taste of the city’s finest micheladas. Michelada Fest also brings a global stage to Chicago's South Side, where fans can see their favorite artists live and up close, all while celebrating culture, music, and community.Saturday performances bring a hot urban flair led by Latin Grammy-nominated superstars Anitta and Danny Ocean, alongside Tokischa, FloyyMenor, Snow Tha Product, Lomiiel, Calle 24, Estevie, and a special performance by Major Lazer Soundsystem. Each chart-topping artist brings their own unique range of melodies into one sensational day of main stage performances. Meanwhile, the second stage will keep the energy flowing across the festival grounds with live beachside sets by Chicago homegrown DJs.Sunday main stage renditions feature some of the biggest names in música mexicana, including Grupo Firme, Luis R. Conriquez, Codiciado, Los Alegres del Barranco, Edgardo Nuñez, Clave Especial, and the highly anticipated rising star Netón Vega. Making his way across the U.S. for the first time, this will be Vega’s first-ever performance in Chicago. Other Chicago debuts include Lomiiel, FloyyMenor, and Clave Especial, offering fans the opportunity to finally see their favorite artists live at Michelada Fest. Sunday’s second stage will add to the excitement with a Mexican celebration featuring live band performances of tumbados, corridos, tamborazos, and norteños, bringing a Mazatlán-like vibe across the beach grounds.Making the weekend even more memorable, this year’s Michelada Fest introduces powerhouse hosts: popular comedy creator Leo González and Chicago-based content creator and radio host, Karla Hernández. Together, the duo will keep the crowd hyped and entertained, bringing laughter and good vibes all weekend long.“Since day one, Michelada Fest has been about more than music; it’s about our community, culture, and showcasing the best of Chicago’s South Side,” say Co-Owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “We’re proud that Michelada Fest is homegrown, and each year, we strive to improve the festival, creating a space that authentically represents Chicago’s diverse communities through music, food, art, and, of course, micheladas, which we see as a proud symbol of our Mexican culture. As Chicago South Siders ourselves, we’re committed to enhancing the experience each year for everyone–attendees, artists, vendors, and the communities that make our city unique,” they add. “Our hope is to create a summer experience that welcomes all to enjoy the richness of our culture while making lasting summertime memories.”Festival-goers can expect to enjoy exciting new and enhanced experiences, including a wider variety of food vendors showcasing the best of Chicago’s South Side culinary scene, an upgraded Michelandia area featuring Chicago’s top michelada makers competing for the title of the city’s best, more lounge areas offering space to relax and soak in the vibes, live art installations from local muralists and Chicago-based artists, and an enhanced VIP experience.Michelada Fest takes place in Oakwood Beach (4100 South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL, 60653) on Saturday and Sunday, July 19-20, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is open to all ages. VIP tickets are available for attendees 18 and over. Festival passes go on sale Friday, April 4, at noon CST. For ticket purchases and festival updates, visit www.michefest.live and follow Michelada Fest on Instagram TikTok , and Facebook

