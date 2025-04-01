Doylestown Health joins University of Pennsylvania Health System

Doylestown Health officially joined the University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) today, strengthening the two organizations’ shared commitment to delivering the most advanced, convenient and compassionate care to patients and families across Philadelphia’s northern suburbs.

UPHS and Doylestown Health leaders and employees celebrated the milestone during a public event today on the Doylestown Hospital flagship campus, following reviews and approvals by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Trade Commission.

Doylestown Health and its affiliates will now be known as Penn Medicine Doylestown Health (PMDH).

The new integration brings together one of the nation’s top academic health systems, world-renowned for its clinical and research excellence, with a regional health system known for clinical excellence and high-quality, compassionate care.

“Doylestown Health’s integration into Penn Medicine is a key part of our strategy to reimagine care,” said UPHS CEO Kevin B. Mahoney. “Our goal is to transform health care into a source of ease and reassurance—simplifying care delivery, making it more accessible for patients, and creating a seamless, supportive experience at every step. By combining trusted community care with the resources and expertise available through Penn Medicine, we ensure that high-quality, compassionate treatment is always within reach of patients in Bucks County and beyond.”

Doylestown Hospital, founded more than 100 years ago and located 30 miles north of Philadelphia, provides a wide range of inpatient and outpatient hospital care, including advanced surgical procedures, comprehensive specialty services, and wellness-education programs. The 245-bed community teaching hospital has a medical staff of 600 providers in more than 50 specialties.

“In joining with Penn Medicine, we are writing the next chapter in our storied history that began more than 100 years ago,” said PMDH CEO Jim Brexler. “Doylestown Hospital was founded with the principal mission to bring quality health care close to home for the patients we serve, and I can think of no better way to do that than by joining our region’s leading academic health system, which will allow for patients in our community to receive even more advanced care options.”

As part of the integration, two members of the PMDH board will be appointed by Penn Medicine, and likewise, two Doylestown trustees will join Penn Medicine’s Board of Trustees.

The integration will build upon successful existing collaborations between the two organizations. These include Penn Radiation Oncology Doylestown, which has served more than 400 patients annually since its 2011 opening, and Doylestown Hospital's decade-long participation in the Penn Cancer Network, which provides patients with expanded access to advanced treatments and clinical trials through the Abramson Cancer Center.

Doylestown Hospital becomes the seventh Penn Medicine hospital. In addition to its three Philadelphia hospitals—the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and Pennsylvania Hospital—Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, and Princeton Health are part of UPHS, having joined in 2013, 2015, and 2018, respectively.