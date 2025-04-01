Submit Release
From Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

AZERBAIJAN, April 1 - 01 April 2025, 13:17

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Dear Mr. President.

I am very pleased to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of Novruz, a centuries-old holiday celebrated annually by Turkic peoples, symbolizing the revival of nature and the awakening of the land.

The Novruz holiday, which is part of our ancient history and heritage, holds great significance in safeguarding and promoting our common traditions and spiritual values, as well as strengthening Turkic unity.

On this remarkable day, I wish Your Excellency, the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan good health, happiness and prosperity.

With deep respect,

 

Kubanychbek Omuraliev

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

From Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

