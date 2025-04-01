Future Leaders Apply Now for Empire State Fellows Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that applications are now being accepted for the Empire State Fellows Program, a full-time, two-year leadership training program that prepares the next generation of talented professionals for careers as New York State policymakers. New Yorkers interested in the 2026-2028 class of this prestigious program should apply by the deadline of June 1, 2025. The incoming class of Empire State Fellows will serve from January 15, 2026, and receive an annual salary of $90,000, plus a generous benefits package.

“The Empire State Fellows Program has benefited all New Yorkers by attracting some of our brightest minds and leaders to public service,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage anyone passionate about carrying on this vital legacy to apply and build a career where you can truly make a difference. During a period in our nation’s history when some have diminished the value of public servants, now is a great time to begin a path of brightness, leadership and service to causes greater than oneself by making a positive impact for New Yorkers.”

Since its inception 13 years ago, the Empire Fellows Program has attracted extraordinary and diverse talent from New York State and across the nation to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Empire State Fellows graduates have advanced to senior roles, including Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Secretary, and Chief of Staff positions throughout State agencies. This is also an opportunity for displaced former federal workers, who are encouraged to apply to the fellowship program. New York State is running the “You’re Hired” campaign to let displaced former federal employees know about career opportunities in New York State government.

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy R. Hogues said, “Public service is a noble calling and we’re seeking the next generation of servant-leaders to help New Yorkers all across the state. If you have a fervor for helping others and a desire to make a difference, becoming an Empire State Fellow is a great way to begin a career of service. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re looking for bright, diligent and diverse thinkers to learn and work within the highest levels of state government agencies alongside talented leaders to serve New Yorkers and their communities.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “As someone who has spent a lifetime fighting for justice, equity, and opportunity, I know the power of committed public service. The Empire State Fellows Program opens the door for the next generation of leaders to bring their passion, principles, and lived experience into the rooms where decisions are made. I encourage every New Yorker ready to serve with courage and purpose to step forward—because our government is stronger when it reflects the people it represents.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “New York State and Governor Hochul are once again stepping up to mentor the next generation of policymakers through the Empire State Fellows Program. This hands-on opportunity to work directly with leaders from State departments and agencies will help shape our State’s future decision makers and help ensure the best workforce for the future of New York!”

Engagement in the work of the New York State government lies at the heart of the Empire State Fellows Program. The Department of Civil Service will appoint each Empire State Fellow to work directly with a Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, or other high-level policymakers at a New York State agency or authority, or in the Executive Chamber. Work assignments offer Fellows unparalleled experience collaborating with senior officials and participating in the policy-making process.

While taking part in the work of State government, Empire Fellows will participate in educational and professional development programs that will help them to serve as effective and ethical government leaders. The educational component of the Empire State Fellows Program kicks off with an orientation course in January. Educational coursework will continue on a semi-monthly basis through the first year of the program. Meanwhile, professional development activities, including a mentoring program and regular meetings with Cabinet members and other government leaders, will enhance Empire Fellows' collaboration with policymakers.

At the end of the fellowship, the program will identify high-performing Empire State Fellows for opportunities to continue to serve as leaders in New York State government after completing the program.

Applications opened on April 1 will be accepted through June 1. More information on the program and instructions on how to apply are available here. An online information session is scheduled for interested applicants on April 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested applicants can RSVP for the information session here.