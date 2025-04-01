State Soil Conservation Board Meeting - 3.11.25

About this Event

The State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB) will meet on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Indiana Soybean Alliance Building (8425 Keystone Crossing #200, Indianapolis, IN 46240).

To access the meeting virtually, use the call-in information below.

The Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture invites you to join the Microsoft Teams meeting:

Join meeting virtually, click here.

To call in: 1-317-552-1674

Meeting number (access code): 509 829 252#

The SSCB administers the Clean Water Indiana Fund, which is a water quality-related erosion and sediment reduction program. The SSCB also provides guidance and support to Indiana’s soil and water conservation district leaders as they assist local leadership in the protection of the state’s soil and water resources.

