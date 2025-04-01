Valley Rock Inn Announces Groundbreaking Wellness Retreats, Combining Luxury, Science, and Spirituality

Lauded Practitioners and Founders from AllSwell Creative, The Monroe Institute, Journey Into the Alchemy of the Self, and Awakening Cosmic Conscious and Mystical Vision Lead the Way

SLOATSBURG, N.Y., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley Rock Inn, an iconic destination known for its commitment to historic preservation and community revitalization, is proud to announce a new series of comprehensive wellness retreats. Under the visionary leadership of Michael Bruno, founder of 1stDibs and owner of Valley Rock Inn, these retreats offer transformative experiences that blends luxury accommodations, farm to table food and a deep grounding in scientific principles and spiritual practices with programs like Exploring Consciousness with The Monroe Institute’s Sky Waterpeace; “Pathfinder” Mindful Journaling Retreat led by AllSwell Creative’s founder Laura L. Rubin; Create Your Own Eat, Pray, Love Experience: Journey into the Alchemy of Self with Isabel Berger-Delgrange and Awakening Cosmic Consciousness and Mystical Vision with Lauralee Kelly, Jeff Carreira and Vivian Rosenthal.

Located in the southern part of famed Hudson Valley, Valley Rock Inn was recently awarded the prestigious "Pillar of New York" award for historic preservation. This recognition celebrates the Inn’s ongoing mission to revitalize the local community through its unique combination of an inn, market, gallery, and two popular restaurants that attract thousands of visitors each month. The new wellness retreats, which will feature a variety of expert-led programs, are set to further cement Valley Rock Inn as a hub for innovation and rejuvenation.

Michael is excited to introduce a series of wellness programs to everyone who is interested in participating, including offering scholarships, and sharing the intention of awakening spirits and expanding states of consciousness through self-discovery. He believes that there has never been a more important time to remember who we are and where we come from, especially in the dawn of AI. Our attention is our most important asset. With our attention we direct energy to create the lives we dream of.

A Commitment to Wellness Grounded in Science and Experience

Michael Bruno, who has a deep passion for personal wellness and spiritual growth, shares his vision for the upcoming retreats: "I started meditating in Egypt after learning about A Course in Miracles from an older woman on a bus in Mexico. Spirituality, for me, means being in a state of faith and compassion, and knowing our conscious spirit is eternal. Science is now showing us, in head-spinning ways, how we are all connected and how our reality is based on how we choose to experience it. If our thoughts generate our life experience, why not get really good at choosing your thoughts? These retreats, led by experts in their fields, are designed to help you do just that." All programs are carefully curated to offer participants a holistic, science-based approach to self-improvement and personal transformation.

The Power of Journaling: A Bridge Between Science and Self-Expression Led by AllSwell Creative Founder, Laura Rubin May 16-18, 2025

Laura L. Rubin, The New York Times-featured founder of AllSwell Creative, underscores the importance of journaling. “I utilize empirical data and peer-reviewed science to build enjoyable and transformative journaling practices. More than ever, individuals need an analog form of self-expression to support their mental, emotional and physiological health. Mindful writing helps you tune into the internal wisdom of your own voice—and provides the means of building a life as unique as you are, one you love.”

Journaling has been proven to reduce stress, enhance mental clarity, strengthen the immune system, deepen sleep quality and foster creativity. AllSwell Creative’s “Pathfinder” Mindful Journaling Retreat May 16-18 will emphasize this practice as a powerful tool for participants to connect with their inner wisdom and implement that awareness in their daily lives.

The Monroe Institute: Exploring Consciousness with Sky Waterpeace April 4-6

The Monroe Institute’s Exploring Consciousness retreat will be led by Sky Waterpeace, an advanced outreach instructor who has been running a Monroe Community Group since 2019 and is a member of the Monroe Institute Outreach Leadership Council. This program will train you to synchronize the right and left hemispheres of your brain, also known as HemiSync, allowing you to reach your highest potential by guiding you to a path of self-actualization. The use of binaural beat audio guidance technology accelerates the ability to go deeper into different dimensions of consciousness opening expanded states of awareness.

Founded in 1971 by Robert A. Monroe, the Monroe Institute is a leader in exploring consciousness and human potential. “I will guide participants through intense meditative and expanded states of consciousness using sound and frequency-based technology. This will allow participants to activate the whole brain state on demand, amplifying its abilities and potential,” said Sky Waterpeace.

Journey into the Alchemy of Self April 25-27 with Isabel Berger-Delgrange

This retreat is about healing, releasing grief or sadness, and reconnecting with yourself. It’s about finding peace, gaining clarity, and giving yourself permission to love and nurture yourself. Isabel Berger-Delgrange, certified Jivamukti Yoga teacher and certified in Biodynamic Breathwork & Trauma Release (BBTRS) with Giten Tonkov and Myofascial Energetic Release (MER), said, “We are all alchemists, capable of transforming our past experiences into wisdom, just as traditional alchemists sought to turn lead into gold. For us, transformation is not about matter but energy—allowing fluidity, renewal, and rebirth on a cellular level. Nothing is meant to remain static.”

Awakening Cosmic Consciousness and Mystical Vision May 27-29 with Lauralee Kelly, Jeff Carreira and Vivian Rosenthal

Cosmic consciousness is the journey of releasing limiting beliefs about who we are and allowing our awareness to expand to its ultimate universal nature. Through mystical vision, the goal is to shift our attention from the familiar to the profound, enabling us to see beyond surface-level realities and into the subtle workings of spiritual truths.

Lauralee shares her approach as a “unique way of working with a client’s energy to help release unhealthy patterns and traumas, empower their innate healing potential, and reconnect them to the light of their soul.” With a degree in Visual Arts from Columbia University, Lauralee combines artistic sensibility with energy work to facilitate profound healing and self-discovery.

Published author and philosopher Jeff Carreira teaches a transformative meditation technique known as "The Art of Conscious Contentment." Jeff explains, “With this simple and effective meditation, we guide people on a journey beyond the confines of fear and self-concern into the expansive, liberated awareness that is our true home.” His approach offers individuals the tools to transcend their limitations and tap into their deeper consciousness.

Vivian Rosenthal is a visionary artist, healer, and facilitator who blends visual and healing arts to create sacred spaces for awakening and transformation. Drawing from her extensive studies in Kundalini Yoga, Vivian focuses on breathwork as a key tool for inducing psychoactivations. She explains, “Breathwork activations open up expanded states of consciousness, helping individuals connect with their intuition (their higher selves) and creativity (their divine purpose) while breaking free from old patterns, habits, and stories.” Holding a BA from Brown University and an M.Arch from Columbia University, Vivian’s unique approach helps individuals unlock their higher heart consciousness and embrace self-love.

A Destination for the Mind, Body, and Soul

The Valley Rock Inn wellness retreats offer an immersive experience designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. Set in a serene environment surrounded by nature, guests will enjoy luxurious accommodations and beautifully crafted spaces that encourage relaxation, reflection, and contemplation. Each retreat is guided by a team of experienced practitioners and wellness experts, who lead participants through meaningful sessions that include scientific discussions, hands-on practices, and transformative opportunities for personal growth. These carefully curated experiences are tailored to foster a deep connection to oneself and the natural world.

For more information about the wellness retreats at Valley Rock Inn, including retreat schedules and registration details, please visit https://valleyrockinn.com/workshops-retreats/#march.



ABOUT VALLEY ROCK INN AND VALLEY ROCK RETREATS

Located in the serene Village of Sloatsburg, NY, just 30 minutes from the George Washington Bridge, Valley Rock Inn offers a unique blend of history, luxury, and wellness. This sprawling property, set amidst 70,000 acres of pristine parkland, is home to 16 historic buildings that form a charming, insular village surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens.

Renowned for its exceptional dining, chic weddings, and fitness-focused amenities, Valley Rock Inn is the perfect destination for relaxation and recreation. Guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art 7,000 sq. ft. gym, a 75-ft lap pool, and a fleet of bikes, ensuring both active pursuits and peaceful retreats. With two on-site restaurants, an organic market, and event spaces for memorable weddings, Valley Rock Inn is a haven for those seeking an unforgettable experience in nature with modern comforts just beyond the city’s reach. With newly added retreats that include hiking, yoga, cold dip and sauna, Valley Rock Inn has partnered with a team of experienced practitioners and wellness experts who lead participants through meaningful sessions that include hands-on practices and transformative opportunities for personal growth.

Contact: Stacy Mackler

Valley Rock Inn

Phone: 917.509.0890

Email: stacymackler212@gmail.com

