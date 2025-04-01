Alaska Man Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

An Alaska man pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to court documents, William Steadman, 35, of Juneau, a registered sex offender, enticed a young boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct, which Steadman recorded and posted on the dark web. After the CSAM was posted, law enforcement began working to determine who had created and posted the images. Even though Steadman attempted to hide his identify from law enforcement by using the dark web, a cryptocurrency payment for additional CSAM and thorough analysis of online statements tied to his alias led to his identification and arrest. A search of Steadman’s residence led to the discovery of over 4,000 images and videos of CSAM on his devices.

Steadman pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on a later date and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska; Special Agent in Charge Glen Peterson of the U.S. Secret Service’s Seattle Field Office made the announcement.

The Secret Service’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

Trial Attorney McKenzie Hightower of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac Caille Petursson for the District of Alaska are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.