Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,229 in the last 365 days.

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. for data breach. On April 1st, 2025, Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. The details of the breach are currently under investigation.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

  • Full Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Other sensitive information

Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. offers a full range of accounting, tax, wealth management and business advisory services.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
(405) 235-1560


Contact Federman & Sherwood
info@federmanlaw.com

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. for Data Breach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more