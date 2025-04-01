OKLAHOMA CITY, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. for data breach. On April 1st, 2025, Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Texas. The details of the breach are currently under investigation.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Other sensitive information

Ciuni & Panichi, Inc. offers a full range of accounting, tax, wealth management and business advisory services.

If you received a data breach notice letter and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

Contact Federman & Sherwood info@federmanlaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.