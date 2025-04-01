United States Mint Michigan American Innovation® $1 Coin Products Available on April 8

Washington D.C., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for rolls and bags containing the second American Innovation $1 Coin of 2025 on April 8 at noon EDT.

The reverse (tails) design of the coins in these products recognizes the innovation of the auto assembly line.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the American Innovation $1 Coin for my home state of Michigan,” said Kristie McNally, Acting Director of the Mint. “The assembly line revolutionized the auto industry and changed the business and manufacturing world. It also influenced shipbuilding and aircraft production during World War II. We are honored to celebrate this major achievement with this coin.”

“Michigan is the birthplace of innovation and hard workers,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “From pioneering the assembly line to being the leader in manufacturing, Michigan has always been a beacon of ingenuity. But what truly makes Michigan special is how we’ve used that innovation to grow the middle class and create opportunities for working-class families. This coin is a tribute to Michigan's spirit—a celebration of hard work, creativity, and the drive to build something better for generations to come.”

The following packaging options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION PRICE 25GRB 25-Coin Roll–P $36.25 25GRF 25-Coin Roll–D $36.25 25GBB 100-Coin Bag–P $123.50 25GBF 100-Coin Bag–D $123.50

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the Michigan American Innovation $1 Coin product options, visit the product detail page. Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series, featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

The Michigan American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design features a 1930s-era assembly line where a team of auto workers lowers an automobile cab into place. Included inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MICHIGAN,” and “AUTO ASSEMBLY LINE.” United States Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted, and Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Ron Sanders designed, the image.

The obverse (heads) design of all coins in the American Innovation $1 Coin Program features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. Mint AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2025,” the mint mark (“P" or "D”), and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. For details about the Product Subscription Program, click here.

These products will also be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and at the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220.

Additional American Innovation $1 Coin products are available online.

Please use the Mint’s website as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 8, 2025, at noon EDT.

