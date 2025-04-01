BTCC Exchange and Red Eagle Foundation Raise £30,000 for Disadvantaged Children at Kent Construction Golf Cup Featuring Premier League Legend Matt Le Tissier





VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, proudly partnered again with the Red Eagle Foundation for a successful Kent Construction Golf Cup on March 27, 2025 at the prestigious London Golf Club. As a headline sponsor, BTCC helped raise £30,000 after costs to support disabled, disadvantaged, and terminally ill children across the UK.

Now in its second collaboration with the Red Eagle Foundation, BTCC continues to give back and support causes that make a difference. The Kent Construction Golf Cup brought together 28 teams from across the industry for an exciting day of competition and fundraising on the Heritage course at the London Golf Club.

Highlights included lively entertainment by comedian Aaron James, a Q&A session with sports television pundit Scott Minto and Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier, and an exciting competition featuring former European Tour player Steven Tiley. AIMIS took home the top prize, with Clean Slate Demolition securing second place.

Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC, shared her appreciation for Matt Le Tissier’s involvement in the event. “Partnering with the Red Eagle Foundation for the second time is our way of giving back,” said Aaryn. “Matt Le Tissier’s support was phenomenal — his presence helped drive both energy and donations.”

BTCC’s ongoing partnership with the Red Eagle Foundation will continue, with more charitable initiatives already in the works to support disadvantaged children.

As a token of appreciation for its loyal community, BTCC will also be launching a giveaway featuring a signed shirt by Matt Le Tissier. Fans and supporters are encouraged to stay tuned for more details on the exchange’s X (Twitter).

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading cryptocurrency exchange committed to making crypto trading reliable and accessible. With a decade-long track record, BTCC offers a secure platform for crypto trading with its community-driven campaigns.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

