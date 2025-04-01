XploraDEX $XPL Presale Heats Up as Investors Rush to Grab the Future of AI Trading on XRP Ledger

ZURICH, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRPL Ecosystem in a market desperate for real innovation, XploraDEX is turning heads and whale wallets. As the first AI-powered decentralized exchange (DEX) on the XRP Ledger, XploraDEX is building more than a trading platform, it’s launching a smarter way to engage with crypto markets.





With its native token, $XPL Now in Presale , investor interest has skyrocketed as traders, builders, and even XRP whales position themselves for what many are calling XRPL’s most exciting DeFi opportunity of 2025.

Why the Hype? XploraDEX Is Changing the Game

Most DEXs let you swap tokens. XploraDEX helps you trade smarter. Here’s how it’s shaking up XRPL:

AI-Powered Trade Execution: Real-time analysis, automated entries, and smart exits—no more trading on emotion.

Predictive Insights: Get market forecasts and risk alerts before the market moves.

Auto-Optimized Liquidity: AI routes your trades with minimal slippage and maximum capital efficiency.

Built on XRPL: Lightning-fast transactions, micro fees, and eco-friendly infrastructure.

XploraDEX is where speed meets intelligence,and the market is noticing.

The $XPL Token: Power, Profit, and Participation

What makes the $XPL Token more than just another presale launch?

Access to premium AI tools and auto-trading bots

Fee discounts and platform rebates

Staking rewards and real yield from protocol activity

Governance rights to help steer the platform’s future

Early access to partner IDOs, launches, and ecosystem drops



$XPL is a true utility token, designed for adoption, not just speculation.

Presale Frenzy: Investors Are Rushing In since launch, the $XPL presale has already seen:

Unique wallets participating in the presale round.

High-volume interest from XRPL influencers and whales

Buzz across social platforms.



$XPL PreSale Information

Token Name: XploraDEX

Total Supply: 500,000,000

Presale Allocation: First Come, First Serve!

DEX Listing: 25% Higher

Liquidity Pools: Launching immediately after TGE!

BUY $XPL TOKEN : https://sale.xploradex.io

Each presale round is filling fast—and with tiered pricing, early buyers are locking in a better deal before the next price increase hits. “This is the opportunity XRP holders have been waiting for—an intelligent DEX that actually brings utility to the ledger,” said one early supporter.

Don’t Get Left Behind

The AI revolution in crypto isn’t coming, it’s already here. And XploraDEX is leading it from the frontlines of XRPL. If you missed being early on Solana, Uniswap, or Curve this is your second shot.

Secure Your $XPL Presale Allocation Today: https://sale.xploradex.io

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70c2609e-b4ef-4ae9-8b97-45370ac43de0

