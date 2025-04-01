Altruis Modernizes Underwriting Operations and Launches New Program on Joshu

Five-week implementation optimizes underwriting operations and capabilities to accelerate go-to-market.

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshu , the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is pleased to announce Altruis Group (Altruis), a specialized managing general underwriter (MGU), has successfully modernized an existing technology stack and launched a new insurance program for storage unit facilities on the Joshu Platform in just 45 days.

Altruis’ mission to harness modern insurance technology and drive scalable growth prioritizes efficiency and innovation over traditional reliance on human capital. By leveraging the Joshu Platform, Altruis streamlined operations, reduced dependence on manual underwriting, and accelerated speed-to-market. This tech-first approach positions Altruis for long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape.

“Unlike other systems, Joshu didn’t gloss over their integration capabilities, which is imperative to meet our immediate and future goals to become a leading tech-enabled MGA,” said Jason Beneducci, Managing Director of Underwriting and Technology at Altruis. “It was apparent the Joshu Platform is an ultra-modern underwriting system, which is exactly what we were looking for to offset the need for 50 to 100 underwriters. With many new programs in our development pipeline, Altruis needed a system to grow alongside our product offerings.”

”From the beginning, it was clear that Altruis had a bold vision for what a tech-enabled MGA should look like,” said Mark Burkhart, Vice President of Growth for Joshu . “We’re proud our platform meets their integration and scalability needs, and we’re excited to support their growth as they redefine underwriting with an automation-first approach.”

Joshu’s modern insurance platform is purpose-built for managing general agencies (MGAs) and insurers bringing digital products to market quickly and efficiently. Featuring a no-code interface, robust integration capabilities, and a focus on scalability, Joshu empowers underwriting teams to launch and manage products without traditional IT dependencies. By simplifying complex workflows and accelerating digital transformation, Joshu enables forward-thinking organizations, like Altruis, to redefine what’s possible in insurance.

About Altruis Group

Altruis Group is a specialized Managing General Underwriter (MGU) focused on delivering innovative insurance solutions across targeted market segments. Founded by industry veteran Joe Beneducci, Altruis Group combines deep underwriting expertise with a modern, technology-first approach to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate growth. With a commitment to redefining traditional insurance models, Altruis is building a scalable, digital-first organization that meets the evolving needs of agents, carriers, and policyholders alike. Learn more at altruisgroup.com/ .

About Joshu

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools needed to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, including Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Sure Ventures, and DragonX Capital. Learn more at joshuins.com .

