Correction to Previous Release: Navitas Enables Data Center Power Supplies to Achieve Latest 80 PLUS® Ruby Certification

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced that its high-power GaNSafe and Gen 3 ‘Fast’ SiC MOSFETs enable their portfolio of 3.2kW, 4.5kW, and 8.5 kW AI data center power supply unit (PSU) reference designs to achieve system efficiencies from 96.5% to 98%, accelerating the adoption of cleaner energy server data center PSUs. These reference designs have not yet been granted 80 PLUS® Ruby certification by CLEAResult.





The 80 PLUS® certification program assesses and certifies the energy efficiency of internal PSUs in computers and servers. The ‘Ruby’ certification was announced in January 2025 by CLEAResult, the program’s administrating body, following an endorsement by the Green Grid consortium. Ruby certification can only be officially granted by CLEAResult through their own testing and validation process.

Ruby is the most rigorous PSU efficiency standard since the ‘Titanium’ certification was released 14 years ago. In comparison, Ruby sets an additional 1% system efficiency across all load conditions, except at 50% load (which requires a 0.5% increase), to achieve a new benchmark of 96.5% efficiency.

This new standard offers the industry a clear path to enhanced energy efficiency, helping data centers address the evolving needs of cloud storage, commercial sectors, and the increasing pressure on the grid from AI computing. For example, every Ruby-certified 3.2 kW CRPS185 PSU can save up to 420 kilowatt-hours during a 3-year lifetime. That is the equivalent of over 400 kg of CO2 emissions.

Navitas is the established leader in AI data center solutions enabled by GaN and SiC technology. In August 2023, they introduced a high-speed, high-efficiency 3.2 kW CRPS, achieving a 40% smaller size than best-in-class, legacy silicon solutions for power-hungry AI and Edge computing. This was followed by the world’s highest power density 4.5 kW CRPS, achieving a ground-breaking 137 W/in3, and efficiency of over 97%. In November 2024, Navitas released the world’s first 8.5 kW AI data center power supply powered by GaN and SiC that could meet 98% efficiency, complying with the Open Compute Project (OCP) and Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications. Additionally, Navitas created IntelliWeave, an innovative patented new digital control technique, that when combined with high-power GaNSafe and Gen 3-Fast SiC MOSFETs, enables PFC peak efficiencies to 99.3% and reduces power losses by 30% reduction compared to existing solutions.

"Compared with Titanium, Ruby cuts the allowable PSU losses significantly and will be critical in enabling the data center industry to reduce its carbon footprint and cut operational costs,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “With the industry set to consume 1,000 TWh annually by next year1, every percentage point improvement in efficiency represents a reduction of 10 TWh, or approximately 3.5 million tons of CO 2 2. Advances in our GaNSafe and GeneSiC products enable these targets to be met and significantly exceeded."

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.



Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

