WadiTek Ranks No. 23 in Inc.’s List of Fastest Growing Mid-Atlantic Companies

Innovators in digital transformation, technology staffing, Salesforce solutions, and AI development recognized for dynamic revenue growth

WASHINGTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WadiTek, a leading technology consulting and staffing services provider, proudly announces that the company has ranked number 23 in the list of Inc. Regionals 2025: Mid-Atlantic region. The Inc. Regionals ranks privately held companies according to revenue growth. WadiTek was previously listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

2024 was a banner year for WadiTek. The company significantly expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) development capabilities, including creating custom AI solutions for staffing, candidate search, and applicant screening. One of WadiTek’s largest growth areas is Salesforce consulting, developing custom staffing and recruiting solutions for state and federal government agencies and private organizations. The company has also started to build a specialty consulting practice for Appian development.

“WadiTek continues to grow thanks to our dedicated team and our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation,” said AJ Faraj, co-founder and CEO of WadiTek. “Our investment in qualified personnel and innovative AI technology allows us to provide measurable results for our clients. Inc’s recognition of WadiTek as one of the fastest growing companies confirms that our proprietary tools and excellent service are paying off for our recruiting and staffing clients.”

WadiTek is especially proud of its exceptional team and the custom AI tools they for recruiting Salesforce talent. The company’s Salesforce consulting team specializes in building various solutions for state and federal agencies.

“What sets WadiTek apart is not just our excellent service but our ability to seamlessly integrate emerging technologies to improve workflows and increase efficiencies for our clients,” said Ali Quadri, co-founder and COO of WadiTek. “Our proprietary tools have been developed and tuned by industry experts. We are especially proud of the AI-powered solutions we’ve created for recruiting, helping clients find candidates that perfectly meet their needs.”

The Inc. Regionals recognize rising private companies, ranking them by percentage of revenue growth. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, and independently owned. The annual listing ranks companies in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

About WadiTek

WadiTek delivers technical support, digital transformation services, AI development, technical and administrative staffing services, and Salesforce and Appian consulting to federal agencies, state and local governments, and the private sector.

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur AJ Faraj (CEO) and staffing industry executive Ali Quadri (COO), WadiTek is committed to excellence and innovation, providing forward-thinking and cost-conscious solutions to drive efficiency and opportunities.

For more information, visit www.waditek.com.

