Global Nail Care Market to Hit $35.97 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.5%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, The Global Nail Care Market size was valued at USD 24.73 Billion in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD 35.97 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Nail Care Market Key Takeaways

•By product type, the nail polish segment accounted for the largest market share of 10 billion USD. This is due to increasing demand for home manicures and consumer enthusiasm for do-it-yourself nail care.

• Based on the channel of distribution, the online retailing segment will have a market share of 7.46 billion USD.

• By end-user, the female segment is anticipated to dominate the market for nail care. This is because of the rising trend of personal beauty treatments and grooming among women.

• North America accounted for 8.65 billion USD market share. This is because of the demand for excellent quality nail care products, increased awareness among consumers towards their nail health, and the growth in professional manicures and pedicures.

Growing emphasis on personal grooming and beauty consciousness fuels the growth.

The worldwide beauty and personal care industry is growing fast due to growing consumer knowledge of self-care and personal hygiene. Nail care is gaining more popularity as people care more about their appearance and health. This trend is mostly seen among the younger generation, who are significantly influenced by social media and fashion trends, as well as greater demand for in-home beauty treatments.

Nail Care Market Challenges: Seasonality and Retail Power

The enhanced negotiating leverage of massive retailers, including big box stores, specialist beauty chains, and online giants, subjects nail care companies to the need to offer trade discounts and rebates to secure top-shelf placement. Frequent trend changes and limited edition launches cause inventory management challenges, which have an impact on long-term growth.

Nail Care Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $24.73 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $35.97 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Price, By Ingredient Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing emphasis on grooming and wellness



• Product innovation and premiumization



• Growth of organized retail and e-commerce platforms



• Increasing disposable incomes and spending power Restraints & Challenges • Seasonality and fashion-driven demand



• Growing bargaining power of retailers



• Proliferation of inexpensive private label offerings

Opportunities for Growth

The nails-only bar segment is rapidly growing, offering significant opportunities for the nail care market. Increasing emphasis on grooming and wellness, product innovation and premiumization, growth of organized retail and e-commerce platforms, and increasing disposable incomes and spending power.

Emerging Nail Care Market Trends

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products: Consumers are increasingly looking for eco-friendly nail care products, such as non-toxic polishes, biodegradable packaging, and cruelty-free recipes. Brands that embrace sustainability are gaining popularity in the market.

At-Home Nail Care Kits: With the growing popularity of DIY beauty regimens, there is an increase in demand for at-home nail care kits, which include gel paint sets, nail art tools, and manicure/pedicure equipment, allowing consumers to get salon-quality results at home.

Analyst View:

Customized beauty experiences and self-care routines are becoming more and more popular among consumers, especially in the nail care industry," senior analyst Yash Doshi stated. Demand for environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and sustainable nail care products is being driven by customers' growing health consciousness and need for goods that support both nail health and appearance. The market is expanding because of the expansion of DIY cosmetic trends and at-home nail care products.

Key Player Insights

• OPI

• Essie

• ORLY

• China Glaze

• Zoya

• Sally Hansen

• Revlon

• L'Oreal Paris

• Nails Inc.

• Kiko Milano

• Rimmel

• Maybelline

Key Developments

•In March 2022, OPI (a division of Wella Company) will cater to professionals, beginners, and home experts. OPI released its naturally strong gel polish collection, which has 87% natural chemicals. It gives salon-quality nail color while remaining environmentally friendly.

•In January 2021, Sally Hansen introduced its Good. Kind. Pure. Nail care line, which is devoid of 16 hazardous substances. The cruelty-free brand provides plant-powered solutions to strengthen nails.

Nail Care Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Nail Polish

Nail Polish Remover

Nail Strengtheners

Nail Tools

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Channels

Others

By End User:

Male

Female

By Price:

Premium

Mass

By Ingredient Type:

Organic

Chemical Based

Halal

Vegan

Others



