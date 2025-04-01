Coagulation Market Size Set to Reach USD 10.85 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Blood Disorder Cases and Advancements in Treatment Technologies - The Insight Partners

The global coagulation market is projected to grow from 6.29 Billion in 2022 to US$ 10.85 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.0%. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of blood disorders such as hemophilia and deep vein thrombosis, as well as advancements in coagulation testing and treatment technologies. Key market players are expanding their product portfolios with innovative diagnostic tools and therapies to meet the rising demand for effective blood coagulation management.

US & Canada, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Coagulation Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report", The coagulation market is expected to grow from US$ 6.29 Billion in 2022 to US$ 10.85 Billion by 2030; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030





The global coagulation market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and rising organic and inorganic strategies by key market players.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the coagulation market comprises a range of equipment and consumables used for the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders that are expected to witness high demand during the coming years.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Siemens Healthineers AG; Diagnostica Stago, Inc;, ImproGen Diagnostik Kimya San. & Tic. Ltd.Şti.; Nordic Biomarker AB; Sysmex Corp; Helena Laboratories Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Genrui Biotech Co., Ltd.; Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd; and Horiba Ltd are among the major companies operating in the coagulation market.

Global Headlines on Coagulation

" Trivitron Healthcare in Collaboration with Diagon- Vanguard Diagnostics Launches Diagon's Coagulation Range in India "

" Roche Launches Three New Factor Xa Inhibitor Coagulation Tests to Meet Growing Patient Need "

" Sysmex Launches New Products for the Hemostasis Field in the EMEA Region: Automated Blood Coagulation Analysers CN-3500 And CN-6500 Using Chemiluminescence Enzyme Immunoassay (CLEIA) Technology To Enhance The Testing Workflow "





Coagulation Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The coagulation market is expected to reach US$ 10.85 Billion by 2030 from US$ 6.29 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The market refers to the products, technologies and services used for the testing, diagnosing and monitoring the blood coagulation process. Coagulation is one of the critical process which prevents excessive bleeding and helps in wound healing. The growth of the coagulation market is driven by the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and surging organic and inorganic strategies by market players.





2. Increasing Prevalence of Blood Disorders: Hemophilia A is an X-linked recessive disorder and the second most prevalent inherited clotting factor deficiency after von Willebrand disease. According to the National Organization of Rare Disorders, in the US, approximately 1 in 5,000 male infants are affected by Hemophilia A. The Global Hemophilia Care 2020 study reported 393,658 cases of bleeding disorders worldwide, including 241,535 cases of hemophilia, 87,729 cases of von Willebrand disease, and 64,394 cases of other bleeding disorders. The National Library of Medicine (NLM) estimates that between 30,000 and 33,000 men in the US reported hemophilia in 2020.





According to the American Cancer Society (CLL), ~21,250 new cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia were recorded in the US in 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that the number of individuals affected by deep vein thrombosis in the US could reach 900,000, with 60,000-100,000 deaths from venous thromboembolism annually. The US Department of Health & Human Services reported that approximately 100,000 Americans were diagnosed with sickle cell disease (SCD) in 2020, a common inherited blood disorder. The number of SCD cases is expected to grow by nearly 30% by 2050. In the European Union, 80 million people were affected by blood disorders in 2020. Further, as per the National Organization for Rare Disorders, as of 2022, immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) affects ~66 adults per million in the U.S. each year. The rising prevalence of blood disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the coagulation market.

3. Growing Organic and Inorganic Strategies by Key Market Players: The increasing prevalence of blood disorders has fuelled the demand for early diagnosis and treatment. Key players are implementing several initiatives through organic and inorganic strategies to enhance the quality of life of patients.

In February 2024, Roche launched three new coagulation tests for the oral Factor Xa inhibitors edoxaban, apixaban, and rivaroxaban in countries recognizing the CE mark. These tests can be used for assessing the anti-Xa activity of heparin therapy and the three authorized Factor Xa inhibitors; this will provide standardization and automate the reconstitution process without lab user intervention, and reducing time..

In July 2022, HORIBA Medical launched the latest Yumizen G800 and G1550 hemostasis analyzers and convenient ready-to-use reagents for common blood coagulation offerings. With this expansion of its product line, HORIBA Medical now offers a comprehensive selection of hemostasis systems and advanced reagents for laboratories of all sizes and requirements.

In October 2021, Trivitron Healthcare introduced a line of Coagulation Analyzer products manufactured by Diagon Ltd. These products include the COAG Line automated, semi-automated, and POC systems manufactured by Diagon Hungary for reducing bleeding risk in extensive surgeries, and checking the efficacy of hemostatic therapies and anti-coagulant drugs.

In July 2021, Sysmex Europe GmbH launched new products for hemostasis in the EMEA region: the automated blood coagulation analyzers CN-3500 and CN-6500, aimed at medium- and large-scale hospitals and commercial laboratories, as well as other facilities.





Thus, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by market players is expected to provide growth opportunities for the coagulation market during the forecast period.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on disease indication, the coagulation market is segmented into vitamin K deficiency, liver disease, disseminated intravascular coagulation & pulmonary embolism, circulating anticoagulant development, hemophilia, von Willebrand's disease, and others. The liver disease segment held the largest share of the coagulation market in 2023.

By type, the coagulation market is bifurcated into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. The clinical laboratory analyzers segment held a larger share of the coagulation market in 2023.

In terms of offering, the coagulation market is bifurcated into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment held a larger share of the coagulation market in 2023.

According to technology, the coagulation market is segmented into optical technology, mechanical technology, electrochemical technology, and others. The optical technology segment held the largest share of the coagulation market in 2023

As per end user, the coagulation market is segmented into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and others. The clinical laboratories segment held the largest share of the coagulation market in 2023

The coagulation market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Conclusion

The rising occurrence of blood disorders such as hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, deep vein thrombosis, and sickle cell disease fuels the growth of the coagulation market. As the population suffering from these disorders is increasing, demand for proper treatment and diagnostic procedures is rising. Additionally, the constant development of coagulation therapies and new medical devices is improving patient outcomes. Targeted therapies and customized treatment, along with the development of new anticoagulants and clotting factor products, contribute to the demand. Further, surging awareness of bleeding disorders, followed by the increasing adoption of advanced diagnostics in emerging and developed economies, is expected to create ample opportunities for the market in the future.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, healthcare providers, and medical device manufacturers—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





