New Freeman Study: Live Events Boost Professional Success and Brand ROI

Dallas, TX, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, today released new research conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll, revealing the significant return on investment of in-person events for both individuals and organizations.

The full report, titled "The ROI of Relationships: Building a Cycle of Success," is the final installment in a three-part series examining the role of live events in today’s business landscape. Key findings include:

95% of working professionals trust brands more after attending their events

82% believe in-person settings are best for building crucial job relationships

96% of event decision makers agree that hosting live events achieves multiple objectives, including talent retention and development

"As we continue to navigate the complexities of modern business, this research reminds us that the most powerful connections are still made face-to-face. At Freeman, we're committed to creating experiences that not only drive professional growth but also deliver the kind of meaningful relationships that can transform careers and businesses," said Janet Dell, CEO of Freeman.

The study highlights a positive cycle of success created by in-person interactions:

Confidence boost: 63% of working professionals report increased confidence in business relationships from live events

Skill development: 94% say in-person events allow them to grow interpersonal skills

Industry edge: 92% believe these events help them stay on the cutting edge of their industries

The study reinforces that face-to-face interactions create a positive cycle of success, benefiting professionals' careers, improving job performance, and strengthening brand relationships.

For more information and to download the full report, click here.

About Freeman:

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 98-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/.

Attachment

Freeman media@freeman.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.