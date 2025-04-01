YPF SA reports

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

About YPF

YPF is the largest energy company of Argentina, producing approximately 36% of the total oil and 29% of the total natural gas in the country (1) and supplying 56% (2) of the fuel markets through a network of more than 1600 service stations and other assets. YPF is one of the largest shale operators outside the United States and, as an integrated energy company, generates a large offering consisting of fuels, natural gas, electricity, petrochemicals, lubricants and products for agriculture, among others.

Media Relations

Prensa@ypf.com

Investor Relations

inversoresypf@ypf.com

(1) Source: IAPG, as of 2024.

(2) Source: Secretary of Energy, as of 2024.

Note: According with Section 203.01 (New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual) a copy of the 20F is available in our web site. Additionally, shareholders, holders of American Depositary Shares and bondholders of YPF S.A. may request a hard copy of our audited financial statements ended December 31.2024, free of charge upon request.

