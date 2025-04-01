Virtru Data Security Platform Achieves StateRAMP Authorization

Cybersecurity provider’s suite of SaaS products protects sensitive information shared by state and local government agencies

WASHINGTON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a leader in data-centric security, today announced its Data Security Platform has achieved StateRAMP Authorization , reaffirming its commitment to providing state government entities with data security tools that integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration suites like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, making it easy to share sensitive data without sacrificing privacy or control.

StateRAMP, a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Achieving StateRAMP Authorization demonstrates Virtru's dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of government agencies and organizations.

Virtru’s solutions allow agencies to enforce Zero Trust security principles by binding encryption, granular access controls, and policy enforcement directly to sensitive data that is commonly shared via email, file, and application workflows. The Virtru Data Security Platform has been vetted by a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and the StateRAMP Program Management Office. This achievement reflects Virtru’s unwavering mission to deliver a secure and reliable solution that government agencies can rely on to safeguard the sharing of sensitive data.

“Achieving StateRAMP Authorization represents a major milestone in our ongoing journey partnering with state-level agencies to protect constituent data” said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. “State and local government agencies handle enormous volumes of sensitive data that must be shared in order to serve constituents. We’re proud to provide an efficient, easy-to-use, and cost-effective data security solution to state and local agencies that need to protect information as it inevitably travels to partners and external collaborators.”

Virtru is currently trusted by 17 state governments nationwide to efficiently secure their most sensitive information — including Arizona , Arkansas , Georgia , Utah , Colorado , Virginia , and West Virginia . Virtru is also FedRAMP Authorized at the moderate level. The company's products make it easy for state employees to share sensitive data without sacrificing the security or privacy of information. Virtru products also help IT leaders in state governments maintain compliance with data privacy regulations including CJIS, HIPAA, and other government standards.

The authorization applies to all Virtru SaaS products, including:

Virtru for Google Workspace : Protects emails, files, and sensitive data across Google ecosystem.

Virtru for Microsoft 365 : Protects emails, files, and sensitive data across Outlook, OneDrive and SharePoint.

Virtru Secure Share : Enables simple and secure file sharing leveraging end-to-end encryption for external collaboration.

Virtru Gateway : Automatically encrypts emails from users and systems, adding a valuable safety net for data in transit.

Virtru Private Keystore : Offers enhanced privacy controls for agencies requiring heightened security protocols and must keep data inaccessible to cloud providers.

All of Virtru’s products feature comprehensive audit capabilities that enable administrators to track who has accessed sensitive data and when, with the ability to revoke access instantly if information is shared in error.

Government agencies and organizations can confidently rely on Virtru's StateRAMP Authorization to streamline their evaluations, reduce risk, and enhance data security.

