National Veteran Business Development Council Named One of the Best Companies to Watch in 2025

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, where innovation and measurable impact define true success, the National Veteran Business Development Council ( NVBDC ) stands out as a powerful national force. As the original gold standard in third-party certification for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs), NVBDC has transformed how veteran entrepreneurs access corporate and government procurement opportunities.We are proud to be the only veteran business certification recognized by the Billion Dollar Roundtable (BDR) members—a distinction that underscores our credibility, integrity, and influence in supplier diversity. In 2023 alone, NVBDC facilitated over $4.3 billion in contracts and expenditures with certified veteran-owned businesses, demonstrating the economic impact and potential of veteran entrepreneurship.NVBDC-certified businesses represent a diverse range of backgrounds, encompassing various ethnicities, experiences, and industries, and our commitment to equity remains unwavering. Through subsidized certification fees, we provide direct financial support to veteran businesses in need, ensuring that no qualified entrepreneur is left behind.NVBDC’s impact is deeply felt throughout the United States. According to the 2023 Economic Impact Report issued by the Billion Dollar Roundtable, member corporations—30% of which are NVBDC Corporate Members—spent over $3.3 billion with NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs in 2022, and over $4.3 billion in 2023. This growing investment has contributed to a $6.7 billion economic impact, solidifying NVBDC’s role as a driver of opportunity, growth, and inclusion in the U.S. economy.Veteran-Led Leadership with a Mission to ServeAt the core of NVBDC’s success is a leadership team that brings unmatched experience and an unwavering commitment to service.Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO, is a Vietnam veteran and seasoned business development expert with over 40 years in advertising, public relations, and corporate leadership at ABC, CBS, and Viacom. His leadership has been instrumental in establishing NVBDC as the leading certification body for veteran-owned businesses. Keith has served on numerous veteran-focused advisory boards and played a key role in shaping policies that enhance opportunities for veteran business owners in corporate and government procurement.Appointed by former Governor John Engler to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund, he led the distribution of millions in veteran grants. King also helped pass Michigan’s Act No. 91 of 2005, which opened contracting opportunities for SDVOBs, resulting in over $90 million in awarded contracts in FY 2021. Keith is proud of the team he has been able to recruit to help create and implement the programs in support of their Veteran-owned businesses.Brigadier General (Ret) Dick Miller, President of NVBDC, has overseen the certification of over 3,000 veteran-owned businesses, enabling them to engage with more than 180 major corporations. A 33-year military veteran, he served as Deputy Commanding General of the 38th Infantry Division and is a combat veteran with service in Afghanistan, where he held the position of senior military advisor to the Afghan Army’s Corps Commander. He also helped create the Eisenhower Veteran Care Project at Selfridge Air National Guard Base to provide PTSD and TBI treatment for veterans. Additionally, General Miller serves as President of the 2nd Region of the Association of the United States Army, supporting more than 100,000 members and their families.John Taylor, leverages a deep background in global supply chain management and corporate procurement. Formerly at Delphi, John’s international experience and dedication to veteran advocacy have made him a key figure in NVBDC’s services committee, guiding business owners toward sustainable growth. As the longest-serving member of the NVBDC board, John has been a staunch advocate for veteran certification, leveraging his extensive background to help veteran entrepreneurs succeed in corporate supply chains. His career in the automotive industry, including his tenure as a Supplier Diversity Manager at Delphi, gave him firsthand insight into the challenges and opportunities for diverse suppliers in corporate procurement. His expertise extends beyond the U.S. market—having lived and worked in Indonesia, John gained direct experience managing international supply chains and understanding the complexities of global sourcing, logistics, and supplier development.Annette Stevenson, had been the Supplier Diversity Manager at SAS for 18 years. A NVBDC Board Member and former U.S. Army Officer, brings over 25 years of experience in procurement and supplier diversity. As President of Stevenson Consulting Group, a certified SDVOB, she provides supplier diversity services to clients such as the MBDA and the State of North Carolina. She has been recognized with awards from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other agencies for her commitment to entrepreneurship and underserved communities.Tammi Hart, Supplier Diversity Manager at Tenneco and a member of the NVBDC Certification Committee, helps veteran businesses navigate corporate supply chains. Her expertise spans procurement, compliance, and global sourcing, ensuring that certified VOBs are ready to work with Fortune 500 companies.The Backbone: NVBDC Staff Driving Day-to-Day SuccessThe NVBDC staff is more than just a team—they are advocates, problem-solvers, and champions for the veteran community. Every day, they guide business owners through the certification process and help them understand and meet supplier diversity requirements. Their support extends beyond paperwork—they educate veteran entrepreneurs on how to leverage certification into real contracts and growth opportunities.Through their unwavering commitment, the NVBDC team has helped thousands of veteran-owned businesses expand their networks and secure high-value corporate contracts. Their hands-on guidance plays a pivotal role in building veteran-owned businesses that contribute to the national economy.As the nation’s leading third-party certification body for veteran-owned businesses, NVBDC plays a critical role in driving economic growth and community development across the country and beyond. Their work strengthens local economies by supporting veteran entrepreneurs and enhancing supplier diversity across the public and private sectors.A Historic Global Expansion: NVBDC and ITA PartnershipA major highlight of 2024—and a testament to NVBDC’s national influence—was the historic signing of a strategic partnership agreement between NVBDC and the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration (ITA). This groundbreaking agreement was formally executed during NVBDC’s 2024 National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference in Detroit, marking the first time ITA has partnered with a veteran-focused certification body.Through this collaboration, NVBDC and the ITA are empowering certified veteran-owned businesses to explore international markets, access export resources, and receive critical support from the U.S. Commercial Service. The signing event, witnessed by the Regional Director of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), other government officials, various corporate business leaders, and veteran entrepreneurs, underscored NVBDC’s expanding global footprint and commitment to supporting veterans on a worldwide scale.This partnership will unlock export pathways and international opportunities for NVBDC-certified businesses, positioning veteran entrepreneurs to grow beyond borders and compete on a global stage. The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is pleased to announce the "Unlocking Global Opportunities" training session, a vital educational resource designed to empower veteran-owned businesses with valuable insights and opportunities in global trade.Veteran business owners seeking to expand their reach into international markets will benefit from the expertise of top industry and government leaders. The webinar will cover critical topics, including trade finance, export opportunities, and U.S. government advocacy for international business expansion.Expanding the MVO Task ForceThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force has reached an incredible milestone—welcoming its 80th member! This achievement signifies the rapid growth and increasing influence of the Task Force in championing veteran entrepreneurship. By uniting military and veteran organizations across the country, the Task Force is actively creating greater opportunities for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs), while ensuring that a wide variety of organizations supporting our military community have the resources, connections, and access to opportunities necessary for sustained success.These 80 organizations collectively support veterans at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey, offering mentorship, business development resources, access to procurement opportunities, and advocacy. The Task Force serves as a united front to promote NVBDC certification and educate veterans on how to leverage their status to secure contracts and grow sustainable businesses.This milestone is particularly significant as the Task Force expands its impact beyond national borders. Through a new partnership with the International Trade Administration (ITA), NVBDC is strengthening its commitment to helping veteran-owned businesses enter, understand, and compete in global markets. The collaboration with ITA provides SD/VOBs with exporting resources, international business development support, and access to global trade opportunities, positioning veteran entrepreneurs for success on an international scale.With 80 organizations now working together, the NVBDC MVO Task Force is more than just a network—it’s a movement dedicated to economic empowerment, business growth, and increased market access for veteran-owned businesses both in the U.S. and worldwide. As the Task Force continues to expand, its strategic partnerships and outreach efforts will play a pivotal role in driving new business opportunities for SD/VOBs, reinforcing its mission to uplift and support the veteran business and military community at every level.Looking Ahead in 2025• As NVBDC looks toward 2025, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to elevating veteran business success. “Training is an essential platform for veteran-owned businesses looking to unlock global markets,” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder & CEO. With the expertise of the ITA, SBA, and EXIM Bank, we are equipping veteran entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resources necessary for international success.Key initiatives include:• International Expansion: Building on the new ITA partnership, NVBDC will support veteran businesses as they enter global markets and explore trade opportunities. Veteran business owners seeking to expand their reach into international markets will benefit from the expertise of top industry and government leaders. The training session covers critical topics, including trade finance, export opportunities, and U.S. government advocacy for international business expansion.• Training: A renewed focus on helping certified businesses maximize their benefits through expert-led workshops and sessions.• Digital Innovation: Introduction of cutting-edge tools and enhancements to streamline certification and boost engagement.• Scholarship Growth: Expansion of the JROTC scholarship program with a goal to surpass the record-breaking contributions of 2024.• National Matchmaking Event: The flagship 2025 National Veteran Business Matchmaking Event will take place on October 29–30, 2025, at the Marriott Spartanburg in Spartanburg, South Carolina, featuring Vets Night Out and aVeteran Marketplace.Exciting Updates to the VOCS Certification PlatformNVBDC is rolling out a major evolution of its Veteran-Owned Certification System (VOCS)—an upgrade designed not only to enhance functionality but also to directly empower more veterans to grow, compete, and succeed in today’s supplier diversity marketplace.The new VOCS platform will provide certified businesses with more dynamic and personalized tools to enhance visibility with corporate buyers, communicate their value, and differentiate themselves in a competitive environment. These upgrades are not just technical improvements—they’re strategic investments in the future of veteran entrepreneurship.Key enhancements include:• Success Story Integration: Certified veteran-owned businesses can now showcase real-world accomplishments directly on their profiles. By highlighting contract wins, community impact, and innovation, these stories help buyers understand the full value and reliability of working with veteran suppliers.• Introductory Video Uploads: Businesses can humanize their brand by adding personal video introductions. This feature fosters trust, enabling procurement professionals to connect with the veteran behind the business, which is often a key differentiator in supplier selection.• Expanded Profile Features: Veterans can now list additional certifications, industry-specific qualifications, and awards. This holistic view enables buyers to identify suppliers that not only meet diversity goals but also high-performance standards.• Supplier Profile Optimization: NVBDC will provide hands-on guidance to help veterans develop strong, compelling profiles that attract the attention of corporate members. This support ensures that businesses are not only certified but also ready to compete.• Enhanced Search & Filtering: The upgraded system features robust new search capabilities, enabling corporate members to find qualified veteran-owned suppliers more efficiently and accurately based on region, category, certification type, and other criteria.“These improvements reflect NVBDC’s deep understanding of what veterans need to succeed in the supply chain.By transforming certification into a catalyst for growth and visibility, the new VOCS platform enables more veterans to be discovered, secure contracts, and establish sustainable businesses”, said King.Ultimately, these upgrades reinforce NVBDC’s mission: to level the playing field for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses, ensuring they have every tool necessary to thrive in today’s competitive economy.Growing Podcast PresenceThrough its partnership with Veterans Radio, NVBDC continues to produce engaging podcast content that amplifies veteran business success stories, shares organizational updates, and delivers industry insights. The growing audience reflects NVBDC’s expanding influence as a thought leader and resource hub for veteran entrepreneurship.A Veteran-Owned Future, Powered by NVBDCFrom certification and training to advocacy and now international expansion, NVBDC is laying the foundation for a thriving ecosystem where veteran-owned businesses can scale, succeed, and lead. The momentum from 2024, including the historic ITA agreement, has set the stage for a groundbreaking year ahead.With elite leadership, a dedicated team, powerful corporate partners, and an eye toward innovation, NVBDC isn’t just a best company to watch in 2025—it’s a force shaping the future of American entrepreneurship.About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.