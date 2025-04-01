Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Now Open in Markham, ON with Chaudry Chicken Inc.

Texas-Style Barbecue Heats Up in Canada with New Restaurant at 9570 McCowan Rd

Markham, ON, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over, Markham! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is now open at 9570 McCowan Rd, Unit 003, Markham, ON L3P 8M1, serving up authentic, slow-smoked Texas barbecue. This marks the sixth Dickey’s location for Chaudry Chicken Inc. and its owner Muhammad Faisal, and their second in the Markham community.

Through Chaudry Chicken Inc., Faisal has become a standout multi-unit operator, bringing the bold flavors of Texas to barbecue lovers across Ontario.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors and welcome guests to our newest Markham location,” said Muhammad Faisal, owner of Chaudry Chicken Inc. “The response from the community has already been amazing, and we’re excited to provide a place where families and friends can gather over real, pit-smoked barbecue made with care.”

Founded in 1941, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is known for its slow-smoked meats, cooked low and slow over hickory wood daily. With a deep commitment to quality and tradition, the brand continues to expand across the globe—powered by franchise partners like Faisal who are passionate about exceptional food and service.

“We are proud to see Chaudry Chicken Inc.’s continued success and the opening of another Dickey’s location in Canada,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Muhammad Faisal’s leadership and dedication to the guest experience make him a valuable part of the Dickey’s family.”

Faisal’s dedication to growing the brand across Ontario reflects the strong demand for authentic, Texas-style barbecue in Canada.

“Our global growth is driven by incredible operators like Muhammad Faisal who bring the heart of our brand to life in new markets,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group.“We’re thrilled to see Dickey’s expand further in Markham and across Canada through his vision and commitment.”

Guests at the new Markham location can enjoy Dickey’s full menu, including brisket, beef short ribs, smoked turkey and marinated chicken, alongside fan-favorite sides like mac & cheese, barbecue beans, coleslaw, and fried okra. Takeout, delivery, and catering services are also available to help guests enjoy barbecue on-the-go or at special events.

To celebrate the opening, Dickey’s Markham is offering limited-time promotions and exclusive specials. Don’t miss your chance to taste Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™—now available in your neighborhood!

For those interested in franchise opportunities with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Canada, Muhammad Faisal is actively expanding and welcomes inquiries. He can be reached directly at +1-437-999-9284.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

