Prison Fellowship Convenes Day of Action Urging Congress To Pass Second Chance Month Resolution

Prison Fellowship, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, today announced a groundbreaking Day of Action to urge Congress to pass a bicameral, bipartisan resolution that will be introduced in both chambers today designating April 2025 as Second Chance Month.

As part of this impactful day of advocacy, over 50 Prison Fellowship employees, justice ambassadors and faith leaders—including 18 formerly incarcerated individuals—will visit more than 40 congressional offices on Capitol Hill to encourage lawmakers to support the Second Chance Month Resolution. A cross-party effort, the resolution aims to reinforce a national commitment to redemption and to advance policies that remove barriers to successful reintegration by encouraging communities, employers and faith-based organizations to engage in second chance initiatives.

“Today’s Day of Action puts a human face on the importance of second chances for people with a criminal record who have paid their debt to society but encounter innumerable obstacles to successfully rebuilding their lives,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “We’re pleased that so many justice ambassadors are advocating alongside Prison Fellowship employees today, sharing their personal stories of incarceration and reentry to advance a more restorative approach to justice.”

The Senate cosponsors of the resolution include Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Ed Markey (D-MA). The House cosponsors include Representatives Bruce Westerman (R-AR), Danny Davis (D-IL), Barry Moore (R-AL), Lucy McBath (D-GA), Don Bacon (R-NE), LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), Carol Miller (R-WV) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).

“We are grateful to leaders from both chambers who are introducing this Second Chance Month resolution,” said Kate Trammell, Prison Fellowship senior vice president of advocacy, legal and research. “Today’s Day of Action on Capitol Hill reminds us that Americans recognize the power of redemption and the importance of a second chance and are anxious to see the government remove unfair barriers to opportunity for their neighbors. We encourage Congress to pass this resolution quickly so that together we can break down the nearly 44,000 legal barriers people with a criminal record face, which will lead to fresh starts, reduced recidivism and increased public safety.”

Second Chance Month

Since launching the first Second Chance Month in April 2017, Prison Fellowship has spearheaded the nationwide effort to raise awareness of the barriers faced by returning citizens and unlock second chances for these men and women who dream of a better tomorrow.

The United States presidential proclamations were designated in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.

The United States Senate passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2017.

In 2024, 23 states and the District of Columbia joined Prison Fellowship and nearly 1,000 partners to proclaim April as Second Chance Month and highlight the nearly 44,000 barriers facing the 1 in 3 American adults with a criminal record.

Prison Fellowship invites churches to celebrate second chances by designating a Second Chance Sunday in April, which presents the Church with an opportunity to be an ambassador for change, offering prayer and support for those impacted by crime and incarceration.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.

