Coherent Demonstrates 1.6T Optical Transceivers Based on 200G VCSELs

SAXONBURG, Pa., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, will demonstrate a 1.6T-SR8 optical transceiver at OFC 2025. This transceiver incorporates advanced 200G vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs) and photodiodes produced by Coherent.

VCSEL-based transceivers have established dominance in data center environments due to their exceptional cost-effectiveness and low power consumption for short-reach connections. Additionally, surging demand from artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads continue to drive significant growth in such short-reach transceiver solutions.

“We are proactively demonstrating this 200G-per-lane multimode technology even as the standards are still being written,” stated Dr. Lee Xu, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Datacom Business Unit at Coherent. “This initiative underscores our belief that VCSEL-based multimode links will be vital in shaping the future of data center networking.”

For additional information, please visit Coherent at booth #1519 during OFC 2025 in San Francisco from April 1-3.

About Coherent 

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.  

Media Contact: 
innovations@coherent.com 


