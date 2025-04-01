10 More MLSs deploy Restb.ai advanced AI features

Real estate’s leading AI-powered computer vision provider expands tech reach, adding tens of thousands of agents

DALLAS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restb.ai , the real estate industry’s leader in AI-powered computer vision technology, continues its rapid expansion by serving 10 additional Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) throughout the US. With these new integrations, over 45,000 thousand more real estate professionals will gain access to AI-driven tools that enhance property listings, streamline compliance, and improve the home search experience. Restb.ai technology reaches more than 800,000 agents and brokers across North America.

“These MLSs are embracing artificial intelligence to deliver real, tangible value to their members,” said Dominik Pogorzelski, President, MLS at Restb.ai. “By deploying AI-powered solutions, they are reducing manual work for agents and ensuring more complete, accurate, and searchable property listings – benefits that directly impact both agents and consumers.”

MLSs that are bringing for the first time advanced Restb.ai technology to their members/subscribers include:

Mid-America Regional Information Systems, Inc. (MARIS)

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Mid-America Regional Information Systems (MARIS) is a regional MLS in the heart of the Midwest with a mission of providing an orderly marketplace of cooperation and compensation for participants through a common database of real estate information. Established in 1995, MARIS supports over 15,000 subscribers in 14 Associations covering 67 counties.

MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative®

The MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® (BLC) is the engine that powers the local real estate market. By providing best-in-class listing services to members in 17 counties throughout central Indiana, the BLC empowers REALTORS® to facilitate transactions with timely, accurate, and reliable listing information, which creates an efficient marketplace. Owned by the MIBOR REALTOR® Association, founded in 1912, MIBOR proudly represents more than 10,000 real estate professionals in central Indiana.

All Jersey MLS (formerly CJMLS)

ALL JERSEY MLS , formerly known as Central Jersey MLS, is New Jersey’s most comprehensive real estate resource, with statewide listing services covering the entire state of New Jersey. All Jersey MLS provides premier business solutions to appraisal and real estate professionals statewide.

Maine Listings

Maine Listings , a subsidiary of the Maine Association of REALTORS®, is the state’s official Multiple Listing Service, providing over 6,900 real estate professionals with comprehensive property data, compliance tools, and advanced listing solutions to enhance accuracy and market transparency.

Montana Regional MLS

Montana Regional MLS serves real estate professionals covering Central and Western Montana from the Rocky Mountains to the Idaho state line. With the most up-to-date, accurate, and complete information on real estate for sale in Montana, the Montana Regional MLS is REALTOR® owned.

Capital Area Technology & REALTOR® Services (CATRS - Tallahassee Board of REALTORS®)

CATRS is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tallahassee Board of REALTORS ® . It serves real estate professionals in the state’s capital and surrounding area by providing resources and opportunities to support their success.

Bryan-College Station Multiple Listing Service

The Bryan-College Station MLS , wholly owned by the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS®, serves as the primary MLS for the region with approximately 1,800 subscribers and over 3,000 listings on the market.

Vail Multi-List Service (VMLS)

The Vail Multi-List Service serves real estate professionals throughout Colorado's entire Vail Valley market. VMLS is recognized as the most accurate source for local real estate data and market analysis tools and provides relevant technology and accurate accessible data to its members.

St. Augustine & St. Johns County Board of REALTORS®

Founded in 1964, the St. Augustine & St. Johns County Board of REALTORS ® is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, whose core purpose is to help its members become more profitable and successful. The association provides its members access to a wide range of value-added offers as well as significant savings on products and services they use daily.

Longview Area Association of REALTORS®

The Longview Area Association of REALTORS ® (LAAR) has been a cornerstone of professionalism and integrity in the East Texas real estate industry since its formation. LAAR is committed to supporting its members with cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and strong advocacy for private property rights.

“MLSs adopting AI aren’t just improving efficiency. They’re setting the foundation to power future real estate technology,” said Nathan Brannen, Chief Product Officer at Restb.ai. “This expansion is another step toward a smarter, more streamlined industry where AI helps agents focus on what they do best: serving home buyers and sellers.”

About Restb.ai

Restb.ai , the leader in AI-powered computer vision for real estate, provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry's top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence. Its proprietary artificial intelligence technology transforms property imagery into actionable insights, helping clients unlock new value from visual data and providing deep insight into each of the 1 million property photos uploaded daily.

