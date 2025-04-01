Karma Coaching Insights LLP Launches PMP® Exam Prep Mastery for Aspiring Project Managers

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karma Coaching Insights LLP is pleased to announce the launch of PMP® Exam Prep Mastery , a 12-week structured program designed to guide young professionals and aspiring project managers toward success on the Project Management Professional (PMP) exam. Developed by former pop star turned project management expert, Kristen Karmazinuk, this program offers a fresh perspective on project management certification preparation , combining real-world insights with proven study strategies.At its core, the PMPExam Prep Mastery program provides live mentoring, application guidance, and expert-led exam strategies to help participants gain the confidence needed to tackle the PMPexam. Its focus extends beyond test preparation, emphasizing leadership development and strategic thinking skills that are vital in today’s competitive business landscape. According to Kristen, “As someone who transitioned from the entertainment industry to corporate leadership, I know firsthand the challenges of career reinvention. The PMPExam Prep Mastery program is designed not just to help professionals pass the exam but to empower them with confidence, strategy, and real-world insights that drive career success.”With over four decades of experience in healthcare leadership, Leslie brings a unique dimension to the program, drawing on her extensive background in coaching more than 500 healthcare executives. “With over four decades in leadership coaching, I’ve seen how the right mentorship accelerates career growth. This program bridges the gap between project management theory and real-world success,” she says. By uniting Leslie’s expertise in strategic leadership development with Kristen’s hands-on experience in corporate security, emerging technologies, and entertainment, participants gain access to a holistic approach that addresses both professional and personal growth.Since its inception, Karma Coaching Insights LLP has built its reputation on delivering education, coaching, and consulting services that empower professionals at every stage of their careers. Through its flagship PMPExam Prep Mastery offering, the organization aims to demystify the certification process and provide a pathway for individuals to navigate the complexities of project management. Kristen’s unconventional journey from pop artist (known professionally as Kristen Karma) to a certified PMPhighlights the program’s message: diverse skill sets can be leveraged to excel in any industry.By integrating the creative problem-solving skills she honed in entertainment with the structured methodologies of project management, Kristen offers participants an engaging learning experience that is both practical and inspiring.Individuals interested in learning more about the PMPExam Prep Mastery program can visit the company’s website at www.karmacoachinginsights.com or explore the program details at https://www.karmacoachinginsights.com/pmp-exam-prep About Karma Coaching Insights LLPKarma Coaching Insights LLP is a coaching and consulting company that empowers professionals through project management certification, leadership development, and strategic career growth solutions. Co-founded by Project Management Professional (PMP) and former pop artist, Kristen Karmazinuk, and executive healthcare coach, Leslie Karmazinuk, MSN, RN, the organization takes a holistic approach to training and mentorship. Kristen has led high-stakes projects in multiple industries and is passionate about empowering young professionals through innovative coaching methods. Leslie has coached over 500 healthcare executives and specializes in strategic leadership, mindfulness, and professional development.Founded in 2024, Karma Coaching Insights LLP was established to bridge the gap between technical expertise and real-world career growth strategies. Its flagship program, PMPExam Prep Mastery, supports professionals in achieving certification success, building resilience, and accelerating career advancement. Beyond project management, the company offers leadership development, career coaching, and strategic guidance to help individuals thrive in an ever-evolving professional environment.

