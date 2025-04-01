Limpopo Government awards Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises, 2 Apr

The Limpopo Provincial Government (LPG) in partnership with the Provincial Banker, Standard Bank of South Africa (SBSA) will host the prestigious Limpopo Business Awards in recognition of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) for their endeavour in stimulating the economic growth. The awards underscores exceptional work and contribution of SMMEs in the province.

The invitation for entries closed on the 7 March 2025, 167 aspirant SMMEs submitted their entries and all were invited to attend a Masterclass conducted by the bank for preparation of the pitching process. The adjudication process was done in a fair and impartial manner, where after the pitching process, site visits were conducted for finalisation of the process for shortlisted companies.

LPG and SBSA would like to acknowledge the SMMEs as they play a critical part in the country’s economy, as engines of innovation, creating jobs, and uplifting communities in line with the government’s dedication to inclusive growth, job creation, and eradication of poverty.

Members of the media are invited for coverage as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 02 April 2025

Time: 12h00-17h00

Venue: The Ranch Hotel

For enquiries, please contact:

Zukelwa Solomon (Lead: Public Relations)

Standard Bank

Cell: 061 014 7098

Anna Oliphant (Head of Communication)

Limpopo Provincial Treasury

Cell: 082 804 9730

