Epiq Wins Partnership with Technology and Innovation Law Firm Merchant & Gould P.C.

Providing elevated client service through business process outsourcing to transform the business of law

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today a new partnership with Merchant & Gould P.C. focused on bringing innovation and improved operational efficiency to their law firm operations. Epiq will provide several business process outsourcing and workplace transformation services, including hospitality and reception services , copy and print productions , and mail management across its seven U.S. office locations.

Merchant & Gould is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property boutiques comprised of nearly 100 attorneys, registered patent agents, and technical experts. Epiq’s deep understanding of business transformation and depth of experience in cities across the U.S. enables it to support Merchant & Gould P.C. with leadership across a comprehensive suite of office services.

“Epiq invests in the development and training of team members to provide the critical support we need with efficiency, speed, and confidence,” said Tracey Skjeveland, Chief Financial Officer. “Epiq’s marketplace presence and ability to quickly educate employees and build a custom team that is skilled to anticipate our firm’s changing needs were a few of the factors making our selection of Epiq an ideal partner committed to our long-term success.”

Epiq’s commitment to investing in technology and extensive training ensures impactful organizational change at a cost-effective value. The cross-functionally trained staff members at Merchant & Gould P.C. support the firm’s leaders, helping to achieve operational goals and meet the everchanging demands of an evolving workplace.

“Merchant & Gould P.C. is such a well-respected and progressive firm, and we are proud to elevate their business operations and help them continue to grow,” said Michelle Deichmeister , President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “We take pride in being able to create multiskilled and empowered teams through standardized processes, technology, and our unique utility player program. In collaboration and partnership, we look forward to bringing efficiencies that help Merchant & Gould P.C. achieve their operational goals and accelerate the transformation of the business of law.”

Merchant & Gould selected Epiq based on its proven ability to provide superior service, recognized focus on process innovation, and commitment to client success. By understanding the evolution of client pressures and priorities, Epiq has become the trusted advisor to 91 of the top 100 law firms, as well as thousands of other brand name organizations across the world. Leveraging its expertise with records and information governance, business operations, utility players, process improvement, and attention to quality, Epiq soundly engrains with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes to accelerate efficiencies.

About Epiq

Epiq is a leading legal and compliance services platform integrating people, process, and technology. Through this combination of innovative technology, legal and business expertise, and comprehensive solutions, Epiq drives efficiency in large-scale and increasingly complex tasks. High-performing clients around the world rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business, settlement administration, legal, and compliance operations to solve immediate challenges and provide scalable ongoing support to transform the enterprise. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com .

