Psychedelic Trade Association Calls Out Trudeau Government, Calls on Carney and Poilievre to Improve Federal Regulations for Novel Mental Care

TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyCan, the national trade association representing Canada’s legally operating psychedelic medicine and therapy companies, is calling on the Carney and Poilievre campaigns to commit to enhancing research, affordability, and access to psychedelic medicine for veterans and for all Canadians struggling with mental health conditions.

“Unlike her predecessor, Carolyn Bennett, who constructively engaged with our sector, former Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks showed little interest in the promise of psychedelic medicine,” said Liam Bedard, PsyCan Executive Director.

“Her response reflected a decline in interest across the entire Trudeau government in exploring any novel mental health care options over the past 4 years. Instead of offering patients hope — and relief for a strained healthcare system grappling with a worsening mental health and opioid crisis — the Trudeau government has lately chosen inaction.”

PsyCan’s members are at the forefront of a billion-dollar psychedelic sector leading global breakthroughs in drug development and clinical research. However, current pathways for Canadian patients to access psychedelic medicine — like Health Canada’s Special Access Program — are inefficient and insufficient. As a result, Canada risks losing its leadership position — in the U.S., over 30 states have introduced new psychedelics-related regulations, as have the European Union and Australia.

Results from clinical trials show psychedelic therapies can be faster-acting and more effective than current frontline psychiatric treatments for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and substance-abuse disorders. The Time is Now, a 2023 report from the Senate of Canada Subcommittee on Veteran Affairs, recommended the immediate implementation of a robust, federally-funded psychedelic research program.

PsyCan is urging all parties to allow for the treatment of mental health using psychedelic-assisted therapies at the discretion of qualified healthcare professionals — as per best practices in jurisdictions like Australia — without the need for burdensome, case-by-case applications under the SAP.

PsyCan is also urging Veterans Affairs Canada to implement the Senate’s recommendations by fully reimbursing the costs of psychedelic-assisted therapy for Veterans and funding further clinical research.

“This election offers all parties the chance to re-set and chart a course for the future. What we’ve mostly seen from the Trudeau government has been bureaucracy, inaction, and delay. If Canada wishes to be globally competitive, we have to bring new treatments into the healthcare system to help patients.”

— PsyCan Board Chair and PharmAla Biotech CEO Nick Kadysh

“Veterans and other critically or chronically ill Canadians can no longer be told to wait while safe and effective treatments are currently available for intractable mental health and chronic pain conditions. The Special Access Program is inefficient and insufficient. It’s time for Canada to pen the next chapter of psychedelic medicine.”

— PsyCan Executive Director Liam Bedard

Watch PsyCan’s press conference from Parliament Hill to learn more about its advocacy for veterans and patients across Canada.

