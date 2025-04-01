John Snow Labs Integrates Select Guideline Central Content to Streamline Clinical Guideline Compliance with a New AI-Enhanced Knowledge Agent

This solution enables users to match patients and answers to the latest guideline recommendations

LEWES, Del., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, is now incorporating select Guideline Central content, introducing a turnkey AI solution designed to simplify and enhance clinical decision-making. By leveraging John Snow Labs’ advanced medical Large Language Models (LLMs) with select content from the largest guideline library in the world, healthcare providers can automatically access accurate, current, and actionable recommendations to promote guidelines-based decision making for improved patient outcomes. This will be introduced today in a session at the Healthcare NLP Summit.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly required to adhere to complex standards and performance measures to comply with quality initiatives, pay-for-performance programs, and payer guidelines. However, many providers lack the time and resources to keep up with frequently changing industry standards, and thus, the ability to act upon an appropriate next step for each unique patient case.

This solution ensures that providers can confidently determine the evidence-based next-best action for each patient—saving time while improving compliance and patient outcomes. With the ability to be used as a standalone tool for clinicians and medical societies or an embeddable module for Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Clinical Decision Support (CDS) vendors, integration is seamless.

Key features include:

Advanced Question-Answering: AI comprehends and answers detailed questions about clinical guidelines, including interpreting visual tables, flowcharts, and nuanced criteria.

“Guideline Central works with with approximately 50 medical associations to curate a library of the most comprehensive guidelines in existence, but because guideline content is mostly unstructured and spread across multiple platforms and locations, it’s impossible for providers to read in their entirety or easily access the specific information they need,” said David Talby, CEO John Snow Labs. “With our state-of-the-art medical LLMs, any healthcare organization can leverage the power of AI to access select guidelines-based best practices.”

“The ability to quickly find and identify the key takeaways and recommendations from clinical guidelines is critical for all healthcare organizations to ensure the most optimal care is offered,” said Vickie Reyes, Director of Clinical Informatics, Guideline Central. “John Snow Labs’ licensed use of the select Guideline Central Pocket Guide content helps deliver the most current guidelines to healthcare providers in a way that’s fast, intuitive, and simple to integrate.”

To learn more about this turnkey AI solution, register for the Healthcare NLP Summit or tune into the recording of John Snow Labs’ and Guideline Central’s session after the show.

About Guideline Central

Guideline Central is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with evidence-based clinical decision-support tools that are current, practical, and easily accessible. Guideline Central partners with approximately 50 medical societies and government agencies to provide quick-reference tools that physicians can rely on for credible guidance in the management of a medical condition. For more information about licensing Guideline Central content visit GuidelineCentral.com/contact.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMS, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab No-Code Platform, and the Medical Chatbot, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading pharmaceuticals, academic medical centers, and health technology companies. Creator and host of The NLP Summit, the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

