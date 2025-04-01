Movellus and RTX’s SEAKR Engineering Collaborate on Advancing Mission-Critical ASICs

Movellus Continues Support for Secure Microelectronics with Radiation-Tolerant Ready, Observable, Digital IP

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movellus announced today that RTX’s, SEAKR Engineering, LLC, selected the Aeonic™ Generate Intellectual Property (IP) Platform for its next-generation radiation-tolerant ASIC designs.

As part of the collaboration, Movellus provides a portion of the computer chip designs utilized in SEAKR’s spacecraft payload electronics to maximize ease of integration. Through the observable technology, mission operations staff can easily monitor the health of RTX’s SEAKR ASIC.

“The Movellus IP enabled us to quickly meet our block-to-block communication performance goals and mitigate aging effects,” said Steve Tigner, Director of ASIC Development for SEAKR Engineering. “With the Movellus team, we have a solution that is robust and tolerant of radiation effects improving the performance and on-orbit availability of our next-generation ASICs.”

The next generation of military and aerospace designs requires sophisticated computing capabilities built on advanced process technology. Movellus’ high-performance, synthesizable IP helps partners deliver on these requirements. The Aeonic™ Digital IP portfolio enables easy migration across advanced process nodes with a radiation-tolerant ready architecture that also provides mission-mode telemetry information.

Movellus continues to advance high-performance silicon through feature-rich, synthesizable IP, with a unique, radiation-hardened ready architecture that enables increased use of commercial technology in military and aerospace applications. This is a pillar of U.S. Government technology strategy in areas including the Department of Defense Microelectronic Activity initiative, The Aeonic™ Digital IP portfolio, implemented across various process nodes from 40nm to 3nm, complements this charter.

About Movellus

Movellus provides critical technology that is integrated into an array of applications ranging from edge AI devices to performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and networking offerings. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto. Visit us at: www.movellus.com.

About SEAKR Engineering

SEAKR Engineering, LLC, is RTX’s leading-edge provider of advanced payload and mission solutions for space applications. For more than 40 years, we have developed and delivered reliable and innovative solutions across a wide range of space systems. SEAKR is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado. www.SEAKR.com

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $69 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Movellus, the Movellus logo, Aeonic, Aeonic Generate, Elevating Silicon, Aeonic Insight and Intelligent Clock Networks are among the trademarks of Movellus. The term "Movellus" refers to Movellus Circuits, Inc and / or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact: Aakash Jani | aakash@movellus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.