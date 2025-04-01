Submit Release
Stellantis Annual General Meeting Live Webcast Available

AMSTERDAM, April 1, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that a link for the live webcast of its Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.’s 2024 financial statements will be made available on www.stellantis.com under the Investors section on the day of the event, April 15, 2025.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It’s best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA   + 31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

Nathalie ROUSSEL   + 33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com




communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

