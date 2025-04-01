Global Moisture Absorption Film Market Forecasted to Expand at 6.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 6,670 Million by 2035

The moisture absorption film market advances packaging with sustainable, high-performance solutions, boosting product safety and sustainability goals.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the moisture absorption film market was valued at USD 3,404 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The moisture absorption film market is expanding remarkably due to the growth in demand for advanced packaging solutions within industries such as food, pharmaceutical, and electronics. These films make it possible to ensure that the shelf life of products is extended while preventing spoilage during storage and transit, hence protecting sensitive items' integrity. With the growth of eCommerce and international trade, the demand for moisture control solutions has never been greater.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10713 Developments in material science, such as biodegradable and eco-friendly films, have revolutionized market landscapes. Corporations are expending significant capital on research and development to provide films that give better moisture control while also attaining global standards for sustainability. The pharmaceutical industries use these films to ensure sustained drug efficacy; the electronics use them to preserve sensitive components against humidity.For example, in January 2025, Berry Global has partnered with Marlon, the Danish dry mortar company, to offer NorDiVent form-fill-seal film with 30% post-consumer recycled content. This rugged, waterproof film ensures moisture protection and provides Marlon with the possibility of outdoor storage, effectively supporting Marlon's sustainability objectives.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global moisture absorption film market is on a significant growth trajectory, projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach a valuation of USD 6,670 million by 2035. This market is witnessing strong demand due to its crucial role in food packaging, pharmaceuticals, and electronics, where moisture control is essential. The rising preference for sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions is further propelling the adoption of moisture absorption films. Additionally, technological advancements in polymer materials and the development of biodegradable variants are expected to enhance market growth over the forecast period.Between 2025 and 2035, the market is set to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 3,049 million, indicating lucrative prospects for industry players. North America is emerging as a prominent region in this market, forecasted to hold a 25.2% share by 2035. The region's robust industrial base, coupled with stringent regulations on moisture-sensitive products, is driving increased demand. Furthermore, North America is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 674.3 million, reflecting steady market expansion supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and growing awareness about moisture-control solutions.The competitive landscape of the moisture absorption film market includes key players such as Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles, Coveris Holdings S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Südpack Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG, Toray Industries Inc., Uflex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd. These industry leaders are focusing on product innovation, strategic mergers, and sustainable solutions to strengthen their market position. As consumer demand for longer shelf life and improved product quality continues to rise, companies are expected to invest heavily in R&D to develop advanced moisture-absorbing materials, ensuring steady market growth in the coming decade.“Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, growth in the food and beverage industry, advancements in film technology and rising awareness of product shelf life and quality preservation will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentIndustry growth strategies include diversification of the product portfolio for various applications within various industries. Major development goals are to improve moisture absorption ability without compromising flexibility and durability. The manufacturers invest in research and development to formulate multi-functional films that combine moisture absorption with further protective properties. Also, there is also an increased partnership between film producers and end-users to develop solutions that are customised to particular industry needs.For example, in January 2024, Toray Industries, Inc., has developed one of the groundbreaking plastic films comprising ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE). This film with tensile strength nearly equivalent to stainless steel allows for exceptional lightness, flexibility, and insulation, making this ideal for a moisture absorption application. It gives high chemical resistance and low moisture absorption, enabling it to compete with fluoropolymers to be used for semiconductor manufacturing among other advanced technology applications requiring good heat dissipation and miniaturization.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10713 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the Moisture absorption film market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Material Type (Polyethylene (PE) Films, Polypropylene (PP) Films, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Films, Biodegradable Films, Others), Application (Food Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Electronics Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Others (e.g., Agricultural Products, Textiles)), Thickness (Thin Films (Less than 50 microns), Medium Films (50-100 microns), Thick Films (More than 100 microns), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Agricultural Film Market : The global agricultural film market size is estimated to account for a value of US$ 11.78 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 21 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide sales of agricultural films are predicted to increase at 5.9% CAGR over the next ten years. Caprolactam Market : The global caprolactam market stands at US$ 15.6 billion in 2023, according to a newly published research report by Fact.MR. Worldwide demand for caprolactam is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% and reach a market value of US$ 23.1 billion by 2033-end.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.