The AAA® Improves Consumer Mediation with New Procedures and Fee Schedule

Designed for clarity and accessibility, the new procedures simplify dispute resolution for consumers.

NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services, today announced the launch of its new Consumer Mediation Procedures and Fee Schedule. These procedures were specifically developed to make dispute resolution more accessible and user-friendly for consumers, especially those who are self-represented and may be unfamiliar with mediation.

With the new procedures, the AAA implemented a low filing fee and flat hourly mediator rate for consumer mediation, offering a more predictable and affordable cost structure for individuals seeking dispute resolution. This change significantly lowers financial barriers, making mediation services more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Additionally, the AAA has added a consumer mediation panel with a diverse roster of experienced mediators promoting fairer, more efficient resolutions.

“Our new consumer mediation procedures are a significant step towards democratizing access to justice,” said Bridget McCormack, AAA president and CEO. “By drafting the procedures in a way that consumers can more easily understand, we are breaking down barriers that have historically made dispute resolution intimidating or inaccessible for many consumers. These updates help individuals navigate mediation with confidence and clarity. The AAA-ICDR’s foundational commitment is to fair and equitable access to justice, and this initiative reflects that commitment.”

Mediation offers distinct advantages over other forms of dispute resolution. It empowers parties to maintain control over the outcome of their dispute with the help of a mediator who facilitates productive dialogue and fosters mutual understanding. Unlike litigation, which can be lengthy and expensive, mediation is often resolved in a fraction of the time and at a significantly lower cost. Additionally, the flexible nature of mediation allows parties to craft customized solutions, fostering more satisfactory and lasting agreements.

“Expanding and refining our mediation services is crucial for enhancing access to justice,” said Tracey Frisch, AAA division vice president. “By simplifying the process and reducing financial barriers, we are helping individuals resolve disputes fairly and efficiently. I am thrilled to help make mediation not just more accessible but a trusted option for consumers seeking equitable solutions.”

View the Consumer Mediation Procedures and Fee Schedule for more information.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

