Guardforce AI Launches DVGO, an AI Travel Planning Tool Powered by Specialized AI Agents, in the United States

Strategic Expansion into Global Travel Industry

NEW YORK, NY , April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), a global integrated security provider specializing in secured logistics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS), today announced the beta launch of DeepVoyage Go (“DVGO”), an AI-powered travel planning tool powered by specialized AI agents.

Unlike traditional generative AI, DVGO leverages task-specific AI agents that replicate the expertise of professional travel advisors, drastically reducing planning time from days to hours while delivering personalized, high-quality itineraries.

Designed for both travel professionals and individual users, DVGO will be introduced in phases, with the initial rollout focusing on in-depth travel needs analysis, premium itinerary planning, and AI-powered communication to streamline the planning process and improve overall efficiency. The beta launch targets the U.S. market, with plans to expand into the Asia-Pacific region. DVGO is currently available by invitation only and includes a three-day free trial before transitioning to a subscription-based access.

“AI Agents represent a transformative leap in how AI is implemented and commercialized,” said Olivia Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI. “With DVGO, we are applying our expertise in AI and robotics to develop practical, business-focused AI solutions. Building on the success of our concierge robots and RoboTravel Agent (RTA) deployments, we are committed to integrating AI into real-world productivity tools. Our AI agent ecosystem is designed to drive adoption, enhance operational efficiency, and scale value across multiple industries.”

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW) is a global security solutions provider, building on its legacy secured logistic business, while expanding to integrated AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) business. With more than 40 years of professional experience and a strong customer foundation, Guardforce AI is developing RaaS solutions that improve operational efficiency, quickly establishing its presence in the Asia Pacific region, while expanding globally. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai



To unlock AI Agent productivity in travel, visit DVGO at www.deepvoyage.ai .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: gfai@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications

Hu Yu

Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.