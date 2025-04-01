10 Winners Awarded “Justies” at Cellebrite’s First-Ever Digital Justice Awards

The premier evening celebrated the best and brightest in digital investigations, kicking off the Company’s inaugural sold out Case-to-Closure User Summit for 700+ attendees

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Investigative (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, awarded ten winners “Justies” at the Company’s inaugural Digital Justice Awards. Held at The National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington, DC, Cellebrite rolled out the orange carpet to celebrate some of the brightest minds and sharpest technical skillsets in digital investigations.

“It was inspiring to celebrate those who tirelessly protect their communities,” said Tom Hogan, Cellebrite’s chief executive officer. “The evening shined a bright light on the courage, passion and dedication of these heroes and the ways they’ve leveraged digital forensics to make our world a better, safer place.”

With numerous nominations in each category, here is a full list of the award winners:

Rising Star Award: Recognizes outstanding newcomers in the field of digital forensics within law enforcement.

Winner: Amy Laabs - Lakewood, Colorado Police Department

Voice for the Voiceless: Acknowledges cases or individuals who have given a voice to survivors through digital forensics, with an emphasis on how these efforts have brought closure and peace to communities and families.

Winners: Raymond Coles – Ocean County Persecutor’s Office (New Jersey); John Jones – Clark County Sheriff’s Office (Arkansas); Stephen Nowatkowski – Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office (New Jersey)

Mentor of the Year: Highlights mentors who have guided their mentees not only in technical skills but also in understanding and serving the community's needs, fostering the next generation of community-focused digital forensic professionals.

Winner: Heather Charpentier – New York State Police

Design Partner of the Year: Recognizes outstanding contributions and collaboration in Cellebrite's Design Partner program for exceptional engagement, innovative feedback and a strong commitment to shaping and improving Cellebrite's solutions through the beta testing and early access program.

Winner: Jarrod Scott, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Digital Bridge Builder: Recognizes outstanding initiatives and individuals who have used digital tools to connect or support multiple law enforcement agencies.

Winner: Sean Taylor – Columbus, Ohio Police Department

Community Guardian Award: Recognizes innovative programs or campaigns that safeguard our community whether it’s education, crime prevention or other collaborative efforts to improve our communities.

Winner: Glenn Devitt – Stop Soldier Suicide

Excellence in Digital Forensics: Recognizes outstanding investigators/examiners who excel at digital forensics, delivering a major, positive impact to the community.

Winner: Donna Montague, Gainesville, FL Police Department

Case of the Year: Honors an exceptional and impactful investigation within law enforcement that was solved with the help of digital evidence.

Winner: David ‘Britt’ Dove – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (Ret.) for the Murdaugh murders investigation

The celebratory evening set the tone for the Company’s three-day sold-out Global C2C (Case-to-Closure) User Summit, which kicked off this morning. The inaugural conference has attracted hundreds of customers from around the world who will attend world-class, expert-led sessions and training plus inspiring keynotes from Heisman Trophy award winner and philanthropist, Tim Tebow and Congressman John Rutherford (FL-5).

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital intelligence and accelerating justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on the Company’s cloud-ready digital forensic and investigative solutions to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/498f340b-5b97-4f10-a29b-629aa0111811

Digital Justice Awards "Justies" Winners From left to right:Jarrod Scott, Raymond Coles, Heather Charpentier, Donna Montague, John Jones, Cellebrite CEO Tom Hogan, Sean Taylor, Stephen Nowatkowski, Glenn Devitt, Britt Dove, Amy Laabs

