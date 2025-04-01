Milestone Scientific Expands CompuFlo® Epidural System Footprint with InfiniSurg, LLC in New Jersey

Dr. Roman Kosiborod, DO to Utilize CompuFlo® for Enhanced Precision in Pain Management Procedures

ROSELAND, N.J., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that InfiniSurg, LLC, a premier ambulatory surgery center based in New Jersey, has incorporated the CompuFlo® Epidural System into its clinical practice. The device will be utilized by Roman Kosiborod, DO, a highly experienced anesthesiologist and pain management physician. This order was received through Milestone’s distributor, Axial Biologics.

Dr. Kosiborod brings over two decades of expertise in interventional pain management and ambulatory anesthesia. He is the Managing Director at Comprehensive Pain Management and Anesthesia and has held leadership positions across multiple healthcare organizations. Dr. Kosiborod specializes in minimally invasive procedures for spinal pain, including epidural injections, medial branch blocks, radiofrequency ablation, and spinal cord stimulation.

“We are excited to integrate the CompuFlo® Epidural System at InfiniSurg,” stated Dr. Kosiborod. “The system’s objective pressure sensing technology provides real-time feedback, which enhances procedural confidence and may reduce complications associated with traditional epidural placement. This technology aligns with our mission of delivering safer and more effective care to our patients.”

InfiniSurg, LLC is recognized for its patient-centric approach and commitment to innovation in outpatient surgical care. The addition of CompuFlo® reflects InfiniSurg’s focus on leveraging advanced technologies to optimize outcomes and procedural safety.

Neal Goldman, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kosiborod and InfiniSurg to the growing number of institutions adopting our CompuFlo® Epidural System. This further validates our technology's value proposition and supports our broader strategy to establish CompuFlo® as the new standard of care for epidural procedures.”

The CompuFlo® Epidural System is designed to precisely identify the epidural space using Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology®, potentially reducing the risk of dural puncture and other complications. The technology provides both visual and audible feedback to aid clinicians in needle placement, improving procedural efficiency and patient safety.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical and dental applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.